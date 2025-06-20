Effective Home Remedies to Combat Greasy Hair

As temperatures climb and humidity rises, greasy hair becomes an all-too-familiar struggle. The heat triggers our scalp to produce more oil, often resulting in limp, sticky strands that are difficult to manage. Add in sweat and environmental pollutants, and you're left with hair that feels far from fresh.

To help you beat the scalp blues, we've rounded up five simple and effective home remedies using everyday ingredients. These DIY treatments not only combat oiliness but also restore your hair’s natural bounce and vitality—without relying on harsh chemicals or frequent washes.

1. Tomato and Fuller's Earth Hair Mask

A powerful combination, tomato juice mixed with Fuller's Earth (Multani Mitti) acts as a natural detox for your hair. While Fuller's Earth absorbs excess oil, tomato helps balance scalp pH. Use this mask once a week to leave your hair feeling clean, airy, and revitalised.

2. Coconut Milk Massage

Surprisingly, coconut milk helps regulate oil secretion. Rich in proteins and essential fatty acids, it nourishes the scalp while balancing sebum production. Massage coconut milk into your scalp, leave it on for 20 minutes, and rinse off for hair that feels light, hydrated, and manageable.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

ACV is a cult favourite when it comes to greasy hair. Dilute a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a mug of water and use it as a final rinse post-shampoo. This natural astringent helps maintain scalp pH, reduce oiliness, and add a healthy shine to your hair.

4. Lemon Juice and Coconut Oil Blend

Mix two teaspoons of coconut oil with one teaspoon of lemon juice for a quick fix against oily scalp and dandruff. Lemon juice helps cleanse the scalp and reduce greasiness, while coconut oil soothes and nourishes the roots. Leave it on for 15–20 minutes before washing.

5. Aloe Vera and Tea Tree Oil Scalp Treatment

Aloe vera is a go-to for calming inflamed or oily scalps. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to two tablespoons of aloe vera gel and massage onto the scalp. After 15 minutes, rinse thoroughly. This combo not only reduces oil but also combats itchiness and buildup.

Say goodbye to greasy hair days with these natural, budget-friendly remedies that bring back life and volume to your hair. Whether you’re heading to work, school, or just out in the sun, your locks will thank you.