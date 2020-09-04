Eliminate the mess of hair dyeing at home

Many women who dye their hair prefer to do it themselves at home rather than getting it done at a salon. Dyeing at home can save you a ton of money, but it can also be tricky, as well as messy. Follow these simple hacks to make hair dyeing easy at home

Buy two boxes

There's nothing worse than running out of colour when you're halfway done! Plan ahead by buying two boxes of your colour. And if you don't end up using the second one, you can always return it to the store, or save it for next time.

Always do the 'strand test'

You never know how your hair is going to react to a new shade or colour until you try it. So before committing, dye a small lock of your hair that's well hidden, preferably in the back somewhere. That way you'll know about any potential colour mishaps before it's too late.

Prepare your hairline

Minimize the possibility of accidentally dyeing your forehead and neck by applying a balm or salve around your entire hairline. This will make any drips or castoff easy to remove.

Round up your tools

There are a few tools you should have at the ready while you're colouring your hair:

Wet wipes, for quickly removing any dye drips or splatters from your skin.

Extra gloves, Most at-home dye kits come with a pair of gloves, but it's always a good idea to have backups. You can find basic latex gloves in the cleaning aisle of most grocery stores, and they're an inexpensive way to avoid colour-stained hands. Shower cap, minimise the potential messes during this time by putting your hair up into a shower cap.

Apply like a colourist

Most at-home dyes are meant to be applied from the bottle, but this method usually creates a big mess, and can even result in streaky colour if not mixed well. You can purchase a salon-quality bowl and colour brush from most beauty supply shops. You'll feel much more in control of the colour application. Another colourist method you can do is use clips to section your hair off into 4-6 sections. Working on one smaller section at a time will make applying your colour easier and less messy.