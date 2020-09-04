Get smooth, radiant skin

Tired of trying market-based synthetic, artificial and expensive face packs that promise you glowing, smooth and radiant skin?

Fruit packs are a great and best alternative for adding radiance to the skin. They can also be applied daily.The homemade fruit face packs are natural and easy to make, which gives you clear, smooth and glowing skin with regular use at home.

Here are some fruit face packs that help you achieve a beautiful glowing

Mango

Take 3 tablespoons Mango pulp and mix with one teaspoon each ground almonds, oats and lemon juice. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash off after 20 to 30 minutes.

Take slices of ripe mango. Mash it until it is smooth. Add one teaspoon full of multani mitti and make a thick, smooth paste. Apply this paste around face and neck and wash it off after 30 minutes to get supple and glowing skin

Papaya

Mix 3 teaspoons of ripe papaya with 3 teaspoons of oats and one teaspoon each of curd and honey. Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes and wash off with water. It softens the skin and adds a glow.

Alternatively, mash a few slices of ripe papaya until it is smooth . Add a few drops of honey and lemon juice to make thick paste . Apply the paste on the face for 30 minutes and wash it off with fresh clean water

Banana

Banana pulp can be added to egg white and one teaspoon honey Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off. Almond oil may also be added to the pack, especially during the dry winter season.

Alternatively you can take one banana. One tsp honey and a few drops of lemon juice. Mash the banana and add honey and lemon juice to apply the paste on your face and other areas of the skin . Leave it and wash it off after 30 minutes. Avoid using lemon juice if you have dry and sensitive skin.

Apples

Raw apple pulp or apple juice can be applied on the skin daily and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. Grated apples can be added to face masks. Mix oats with curd, honey and apple pulp or grated apple into a paste.

Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. Grate a few slices of apple, with its skin removed and add a few drops of honey to make it a paste . Apply the paste onto your face and uncovered areas like hands , elbows etc . Wash it off with warm water after 30 minutes

Pomegranate

Pomegranate juice can be mixed with lemon juice in equal quantities and applied on the face. Rinse off after 20 minutes with water. Pomegranate peel can be dried and powdered and used in face packs.

Mix two teaspoons each pomegranate peel powder and fuller's earth (multani mitti) with enough rose water to make a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash off when it dries.

Grapefruit

Both pink and red grapefruits are said to be rich in Vitamin A, carotene and lycopene. They are also rich in Vitamins C & A, as well as potassium and magnesium.

Mix the juice with oats to make a paste and apply on the face. Wash off when it dries. It helps to remove blackheads.





Fashion ka Caravan



Television actor Aamna Sharif looks beautiful in the Peplum style lehenga from our latest collection, Caravan. A resortwear collection in tune with the revival of vintage looks, this bold and bright ensemble is a floral parade boasting of crewel hand embroidery inspired designs.

Featuring strong base tones like fuchsia, red, yellow, black and ivory it is a signature statement in optimism and positivity