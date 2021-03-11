Golden rules for haircare

Spending too much on expensive shampoos, but not getting the desired results that you see in TV ads? It is mostly possible and very common, because we see overly exaggerated results on TV, since these ads are designed to attract customers.

But reality speaks a different story. if there simply isn't time in your ever-increasing list of things to do, and if you'd rather prefer that extra 20 minutes in bed over waiting for the keratin-rich hair mask to work its magic, here are few haircare tips that you need to keep in mind.

Rethink the way you wash your hair

Over-washing can be damaging for your hair, especially if it is bleached, coloured, has been chemically treated or is naturally very dry or porous. When you wash your hair every day it strips away the natural oils and proteins that you need to keep your hair and scalp healthy, so try to limit hair washing to three times a week if you can

Always use protection

Hair can be damaged by both UV and heated tools, like straighteners, tongs and even your trusty hairdryer, so it's important to give your hair as much protection as possible. When you dry your hair at home always use a heat protector. When drying, be sure not to hold the hair dryer too close to your lengths, to prevent split, fluffy ends. "As a test, blow the hairdryer onto your hand and see how fast you pull away when holding it close to your skin."

Become a blow-dry pro

A good blow-dry should last at least a couple of days depending on your hair type, and there are several products that will help prolong the life of your style. You can also bypass hot tools by multitasking your hair style. Styling doesn't always have to involve a hot tool. If you give yourself a fierce blowout on Monday, rock it out on Tuesday and on Wednesday do a fab high ponytail. Making your style last a few days will really help prevent damage. The perfect at-home blow-out is not as tricky as it sounds and if you invest in a few good tools it'll make it even easier.

Remember the good tools rule

Think of your hair like your skin - what you put on it will affect it. Investing in good quality products and tools will keep hair looking and feeling healthy and strong. People are cheap with what they use on hair but wouldn't dream of treating their cashmere jumper in that way.

At home, you should have a round brush for blow-drying. Good brushes are worth investing in and although might have a heftier price tag than others, if they're looked after they will last forever. Keep your brushes clean and free of dead hair, oil and product build-up by washing them in a mixture of baking soda and warm water once a month.