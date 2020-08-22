Hairstyles to go with your desi outfit this Ganesh Chaturthi 

Even though we're gearing up for an intimate and toned-down festive season, the excitement and mirth surrounding the festivities still sparks joy.

First up is Ganesh Chaturthi, and while you might already have your desi ensembles lined up for a day filled with puja aartis and delicious modaks to follow, have you narrowed down on your hair and makeup look?

Are you going to settle for a hasty bun? Na-uh, girl! Not on our watch. The fact that it's an intimate affair is no excuse to wear the same boring hairstyle on this occasion. To help you break out of your hairstyle rut, we've compiled a list of chic hairstyles that will complement your desi ensembles for the day.

Hybrid bun ponytail

A hybrid bun ponytail is lovely to wear with a saree. Instead of pulling together all your hair in a bun, let half the length loose. To make it chicer, do a centre parting and clean up any flyaways. A quick hack: spritz some hairspray on a toothbrush and use it to lay down the baby hair.

ow pony with bangs and face-framing tendrils

We love this look, it's like a fusion of traditional meets glam. We love how the bangs and fame framing tendrils instantly elevate this basic low pony. Such a simple yet chic way to style your favourite ponytail for a festive occasion.

Casual middle bun

Nothing screams off-duty than hair tied in a cool and casual bun! Prep your hair with texturising hair cream to add some texture to your tresses. Leave out some face-framing tendrils in the front and secure the rest of your hair in a high bun — gently tug on the bun to add volume. Go one step further and add a large silk scrunchie to elevate the look further.

Half-up with a pouffe

Throwing it back with an old school saree hairstyle — the half-up hairdo with a pouffe hairdo will make your desi mom's heart grow two sizes! Add some flicked waves from mid-lengths to tips to collect additional compliments.

Accessorised waterfall braid

Probably the most OTT of all the styles we have on this list, this waterfall braided crown will work if you want something a bit more dramatic for the occasion. Adorned with pearly accessories, the style will cover your need to bling out during the puja!