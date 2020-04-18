Happy Birthday K L Rahul: The Tattoo Tale Of This Indian Cricketer

First of all, we wish the stylish cricketer of Indian Team K L Rahul 'Happy Birthday'… This man is known for his modish styles and ultimate haircuts. But do you know that Rahul is also fond of Tattoos???

Yes… Rahul loves etching tattoos on his body and this made us become a fan of him!!!

Many of them etch a 'Tattoo' to shower their love on their dear ones…

Some of them get inked to show off their passion in their respective fields…

But... A few handpicked ones make it a part of their body and have a definite meaning for every 'Tattoo' etched on their body…

Indian Cricketer K L falls into the third category… Today being his birthday, we Hans India have come up with the 'Tattoo Tale' of this young cricketer… Have a look!

We bet that one definitely falls for him as soon as they witness his amazing way of tattooing!!!

Here we go…





Rahul loves his pet dog 'Simba' to the core and this made him etch his cute little dog's face along with its name on his back.











There is an 'Eye' inked on his left biceps. This tattoo has a great meaning and it is a reminder that always his grandparents are watching and protecting him through this 'Eye'.











His left arm is definitely a treat to watch out for every tattoo lover. The clock on his inner part of the arm showcases the specific time '11' o' clock' and to your surprise, this is the time when he was born.And the words 'Veni', 'Vidi' and 'Vici' written in the Latin language simply mean 'Come', 'See' and 'Conquer' respectively. These words around the clock always remember him about his dream to conquer the 22-yards pitch with his bat.











Everyone hold the sweet memories of their childhood in their heart. But our stylish batsmen Rahul has gone a step ahead and etched it on his left forearm. Rahul spent his childhood in Mangaluru and that too staying in a beach-side house. This is why he inked the tattoo of the 'Light House' on his forearm which always remembers him of his childhood.



Hope you all liked the outstanding 'Tattoo Tale' of K L Rahul… All the tattoos are just awesome and each one holds a special meaning whichmade us fall for his passion!!!