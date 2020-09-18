How to conceal split ends

Hair masks are deep conditioning treatments that help restore moisture to hair and strengthen hair shafts. They're great for concealing split ends and improving your hair's overall appearance.

Leave-in conditioners are usually applied to clean, gently towel-dried hair. Sectioning your hair during application may help you apply the conditioner correctly from roots to tips. You can find hair masks and leave-in conditioners at most drug stores and beauty supply stores, or you can make your own.

When preparing your own conditioner, opt for ingredients that help nourish your hair:

Sweet almond oil

Extracted from almonds, sweet almond oil is hydrating and won't weigh hair down. It may be used neat as a leave-in conditioner or rubbed into damp hair. An added bonus? It smells terrific!

Panthenol

Panthenol is a byproduct of pantothenic acid (vitamin B-5). It helps strengthen hair, retain moisture, and improves the texture of damaged hair. Panthenol is often the main ingredient in many hair masks and conditioners.

Argan oil

Rich argan oil comes from the kernels of argan trees native to Morocco. Argan oil is deeply moisturising and adds shine to hair. To use argan oil on split ends, rub several drops into damp or dry hair and comb through.