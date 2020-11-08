Oil cleansing for super smooth skin

Oil cleansing sounds like a cardinal sin to a sensible skin care regimen. We've all heard the warning that only oil-free products will keep our skin clear and gorgeous.

Now, cleansing the face with oil is going mainstream. Even well-known companies like Neutrogena have an oil cleanser in their product lineup. Many women have turned to oil cleansing as a way to gently remove makeup, soothe sensitive skin, and tame unrelenting breakouts.

Using oils instead of traditional soap or detergent cleansers can also help protect the natural lipid layer of the skin and the good bacteria that live there.

For many people, cleansing brings to mind foamy lather and rinsing. Oil cleansing can include both, but for the most part it's done with pure oils and a washcloth dampened with warm water. Some women, particularly those who adhere to a K-beauty regimen, will also follow their oil cleanse with a gentle face wash to remove any oil residue.

K-beauty is short for Korean beauty, an umbrella term for Korean skin care products and techniques that have become popular in the United States.

Makeup removers often include oil because it's well-suited for lifting oil-free, oil-based, and waterproof formulas off the skin and lashes. Traditional cleansers can irritate the skin, cause excessive dryness, exacerbate acne trusted source, and ultimately result in the skin overproducing oil after washing. Oil cleansing, on the other hand, can help balance the skin and lock in hydration. Oils used for cleansing may also have healing properties, important nutrients, or other skin-boosting benefits.

Now that so many brands have added an oil cleanser to their line, you have the option of buying a premixed version formulated for your skin type or making your own. Premade oil cleansers are easy to find online and in most drugstores and beauty stores. If you have acne-prone skin, look for products that say they are non-comedogenic to ensure that they won't clog your pores.

The oils most commonly used in DIY recipes are olive oil and castor oil. Most recipes recommend starting with a 1:1 ratio of these two oils. Then increase the amount of olive oil for dry skin or castor oil for oily, acne-prone skin. Olive oil is rich in vitamins and antioxidants and is important for hydration. Castor oil is antibacterial and acts like an astringent cleaner because of the astringent action, castor oil can cause skin drying.

That said, you can use other oils in the basic recipe above, depending on your skin's needs. For instance, you may want to use jojoba oil if you have oily or acne-prone skin, instead of olive oil, since it's been shown to help reduce acne and balance oil production 0r you may add avocado oil for extra moisture if you have dry skin.

Basic oil cleanse

Put 1 to 2 teaspoons of oil in the palm of your hand. For dry skin, start with a 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of castor oil. For acne-prone or oily skin, start with a 1/2 teaspoon of jojoba and a 1/2 teaspoon of castor oil. Apply the oil to your dry face. Use your fingertips to gently massage the oil into the skin for a minute or two to remove impurities like makeup and dead skin cells, and let it penetrate the skin. Use a damp, warm washcloth to gently wipe away the oil.

Be careful not to press too hard or scrub at your skin, as this can irritate the skin and cause breakouts. A smooth, soft washcloth is best. You can also rinse with warm water if you want some of the oil to stay on your skin. Your face should be hydrated when you're done, but not greasy or overly irritated from wiping it down. Pat dry with a towel and apply moisturizer if you feel you need it.