Organic face serum must for your monsoon routine

Monsoon season ring in high humidity, increasing the risk of bacterial and fungal infections. To maintain your skin's glow and to nourish it regularly, one must use the right products and follow a systematic skin care routine.

Upma Kapoor, Founder, Teal & Terra, says using organic products for your face helps you achieve your chemical-free skin goals, giving you flawless skin without side-effects.

Benefits of organic face serums are:



• Having Anti-Oxidants & Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids that repair and rejuvenate the skin

• When added to one's daily routine, be a solution to many skin care problems.

• Regular use can help reduce hyperpigmentation, and heal blemishes.

• It gets the skin nourished from within

Organic face serums contain grapeseed oil that promotes hydration within the skin, with Mulethi and Ashwagandha - age-old remedies for youthful skin, and Walnut oil that evens out skin tone. Vitamins E and C form a barrier around the skin to protect it, says Kapoor.

An effective organic serum should help fight acne breakouts, blackheads, discolouration, which run the possibility of increasing during this fluctuating season. An essential oil rich face serum can help the skin replenish its moisture, thus shielding it from further infections.

They also help in improving overall health of the skin by promoting the skin's renewal process. It can also be incorporated into the skin care routine as a toner, as it acts as an antiseptic to heal skin. A lightweight formula serum is perfect for the wet climate; hydrating without being too heavy, adds the beauty expert. Organic face serums can act as all-in-one products by giving you skin that is radiant, glowing and healthy. Owing to their long-term benefits, they are often considered indispensable part of skin care rituals.