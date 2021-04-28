Quick makeup tips for working women

How much time do you need every day to do you makeup? 30, 40, 50 minutes or more? Today's modern women are perfectionists. They want to look their best 24/7 and not have to fix mistakes every couple of minutes. Sadly, very few women have time to spare in the morning. The good news is that you can do a complete face of makeup in as little as 5 minutes.

Cleanse & moisturise in the evening



A lot of women don't remove their makeup when they get home. Some even sleep with their make-up on. This mistake will cost you a lot the next day when your skin is filled with zits, cracks, and imperfections. You'll end up spending a lot of time on applying foundation, and you certainly won't have any time left for your hair. But if you clean your face thoroughly at night and you moisturise, your face will look incredible the next day. Just apply a BB cream, blush and mascara, and you're good to go.

Care for your eyebrows



You might think that just because you have well-defined lips and big eyes nobody will notice skinny eyebrows. Wrong! The whole dynamics of your face depends on your eyebrows. And if you're used to plucking them all the time, you'll never have properly balanced facial features. Some women look gorgeous without any make-up. Often, they have beautiful, natural eyebrows to compensate for the lack of definition.

Cheekbone contouring



If you want your face to look amazing in as little as 5 minutes, all you need to do is contour your cheeks. Use a darker brown on the upper cheeks, right on the bone line, and then a lighter shade above the bone line. For more impact, use a shimmery illuminator. That's all you need for beautiful cheeks, and it takes less than 5 minutes to do.

Matte lipstick



If you don't have time for elaborate makeup, you can just use mascara for your eyes and lipstick in striking deep nuances. Dark red and burgundy in a matte color are the best. You'll have full, luscious lips that everyone will envy. The main idea behind this simple makeup is to add a touch of glam to your face without exaggerating. Keep your eyes all natural and focus on your lips for striking makeup that can be completed in less than 5 minutes.

Use the right brushes



Some women use a single make-up brush for everything when doing their makeup. This takes up a lot of unnecessary time if you're cleaning the same brush you used for your foundation in order to use blush. The same thing goes for eye shadow. If you want to be able to do your makeup fast and efficiently, you should invest in a set of beauty brushes. You need at least 5. Make sure they're qualitative so that blending can be done smoothly.