Rescue your hair from Monsoon

While the monsoon might be enjoyable for many of us, curling up with a good book and cup of tea while it pours outside is a great feeling, but our hair doesn't quite enjoy the weather.



Due to the increase in humidity, our hair becomes greasy and the scalp gets congested due to excess moisture. So, it's important to stick to hair care routine that works in this sort of weather. Megha Asher, COO & CO Founder, Juicy Chemistry suggests:

Using the right oil

The good old champi need not be given a miss. In fact, it might help balance the scalp. Use a lightweight oil or blend of oils that'll do the trick for you.

Choosing the right shampoo

Humidity calls for thorough cleansing of the scalp. Using a gentle shampoo gets rid of the buildup and balances and nourishes your scalp. Be sure to apply the shampoo to your scalp only! Otherwise, you will dry out your hair.

Use a leave-in conditioner

Frizziness is a common concern in the wetter months and leave-in conditioners are quite effective at nourishing the hair and making the strands feel smoother and softer to the touch.