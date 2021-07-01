Skincare essentials everyone needs this season

The rains are here and have brought us some respite from the soaring temperatures of the summer. The cool breeze, pleasant weather and delightful fragrance uplifts our mood as we curl up in our corner and listen to the relaxing sound of the rain.

However, even though the rainy season brings a sense of freshness in the air, our skin may not be immune to the charm of the weather. Acne, patchiness, breakouts and unexpected oiliness can prove to be a nightmare for your skin. Prepare your skin to stay clear and beautiful as you follow these important steps to be at the top of your beauty game.

Keep the protector by your side

A cloudy sky does not mean you should bid goodbye to your sunscreen. Think again! Whether it is summer, monsoon or winter, the harmful UV rays emitted from the sun can cause catastrophic damage to your skin.

Never step out of your home without a sunscreen! Apply a light, non- sticky lotion that has an SPF 50 and offers maximum protection to your skin and reduces its susceptibility to skin damage.

Wash your face frequently

Use a revitalizing face wash to wash of the grime and dirt that can clog up the pores of your skin which cause breakouts. The excessive humidity can make us feel uncomfortable; washing your face 3 to 4 times a day can make your skin look healthy and squeaky clean.

Toner

Using a toner, post-cleanse, helps set the stage for the rest of your skincare routine. Toners can also calm your skin, visibly reduce pores, and keep your skin refreshed and hydrated. The Lakmé 9 to 5 Moist Matte Mattifying Face Toner enriched with green extracts and witch hazel helps tighten pores for a refreshed matte look.

Keep a serum handy

A hydrating face serum in the rainy season can prevent acne and set the base for smooth skin before applying a moisturizer, as it locks the moisture in your skin and ensures supple skin. A few drops of a light - weight serum can accentuate the beauty of your skin and transform it from drab to fab!

Don't forget to moisturize

Moisturizing is vital in all seasons, as your skin needs to feel nourished and hydrated at all times. The weather can dry out your skin and make it look dull, to ensure your skin does not become a victim of dehydration, oil free moisturizer is the need of the hour. Don't avoid moisturizing because of the monsoon!

The solution to pure skin – A Face Mask

The itching and oiliness in the skin caused by the extreme humidity can be controlled with a clay mask! Use a mask that caters to your skin type and gets rid of oily skin.

The Lakmé 9 to 5 Matte Moist Clay Face Mask has pure green extracts that rejuvenates the skin and Kaolin & Bentonite clay that absorbs the impurities and excess oil. Let the mask work wonders on your skin as you lay down after a hectic day!

Use a lip balm

Dry and chapped lips require your much needed attention this monsoon! As we pamper our skin with moisturizer and serums, we should not neglect our lips.

A lip balm forms a protective layer around the lips and keeps it moist and nourished. Pick the shade of your choice and pout away your worries!