Live
- I consider this as my debut: Vishal Kaith on national team comeback after 2,377 days
- Bengaluru's Decline: Reddit User Shares Frustrations Over Dust, Traffic, Declining Civic Sense
- Uproar in Bihar Assembly over CM Nitish Kumar's national anthem row
- Kerala BJP worker murder case: CM Vijayan’s Press Secy’s brother among 9 CPI(M) members held guilty
- BIS set to launch annual programme for standardisation 2025-26
- Chhattisgarh govt announces largesse to ‘Maoist-free’ villages
- Alia Bhatt in awe of the Netflix series, 'Adolescence', calls it 'perfection'
- CBI arrests senior officials in Power Grid Corporation bribery case
- Simple and Effective Ways to Protect Your Skin This Summer
- Centre appoints Justice Harish Tandon as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court
Summer Makeup Tips: Stay Fresh, Lightweight & Glowing!
For summer makeup, keep it lightweight and fresh. Use an oil-free moisturiser with SPF and a mattifying primer. Opt for a tinted moisturiser or BB...
For summer makeup, keep it lightweight and fresh. Use an oil-free moisturiser with SPF and a mattifying primer. Opt for a tinted moisturiser or BB cream instead of heavy foundation. Set makeup with translucent powder and a setting spray. Waterproof mascara and eyeliner prevent smudging, while brow gel keeps brows in place. Choose cream blush and bronzer for a natural glow. Hydrate lips with a tinted balm or gloss. Always apply SPF 30+ and reapply with powder sunscreen. Less is more—embrace a dewy, effortless look while letting your skin breathe in the heat! Stay fresh and glowing!
Summer makeup is all about keeping it fresh, lightweight, and long-lasting! Here are some tips to help your makeup stay flawless in the heat:
1. Prep & Prime
l Moisturise Smartly – Use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser with SPF.
l Prime for Longevity – A mattifying or hydrating primer (depending on your skin type) helps control sweat and shine.
2. Go Lightweight
l Ditch Heavy Foundations – Opt for a tinted moisturiser, BB cream, or lightweight foundation.
l Use a Damp Sponge – This helps blend the product seamlessly and prevents a cakey look.
3. Set It Right
l Translucent Powder – A light dusting on the T-zone prevents excess shine.
l Setting Spray – A refreshing mist helps lock makeup in place. Look for one with SPF for added protection!
4. Sweat-Proof Eyes & Brows
l Waterproof Mascara & Eyeliner – Prevent smudging and raccoon eyes.
l Brow Gel – Use a tinted or clear brow gel to keep brows in place all day.
5. Embrace Cream Products
l Cream Blush & Bronzer – These blend better with skin in the heat and look more natural.
l Lip & Cheek Tints – Dual-purpose products that give a fresh, effortless glow.
6. Keep Lips Hydrated
l Tinted Lip Balm or Gloss – Lightweight and moisturising for a natural, juicy look.
7. Sunscreen is a Must!
l SPF 30+ – Reapply every two hours, especially if you're outdoors.
l Powder Sunscreen – Great for touch-ups without ruining makeup.
8. Less is More
l Skip heavy layers and let your skin breathe! Summer makeup should enhance your natural beauty, not mask it.