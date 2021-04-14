The best water to wash your hair

As soon as you step into the shower, rinsing and washing your hair with hot water is a great first step, followed by a cold-water rinse. Hot water opens your hair's cuticle, which helps the shampoo and conditioner do a better job on your hair. And there is where the benefits end.

You want to switch to cold water when you rinse the product out of your hair. Cold water is good for hair as it seals the cuticle back up and locks in the moisture from your conditioner. This leaves your hair looking extra hydrated, frizz-free and shiny.

Effects of warm water



Pros: Warm water gets rid of any build-up, dirt and grim. It's one of the best ways to clean the hair, dissolve the dirt and unclog your pores. Warm water stimulates the flow of blood to the follicles, which is a great way to encourage hair growth.

It eliminates surplus oil from your scalp and hair. This is beneficial for those who have greasy or oily hair and opens up the cuticles on your scalp. This allows you to clean your hair thoroughly.

Warm water creates extra texture and leaves your hair looking less flat and more voluminous. Plus, it increases the 'staying power' of any hair-do.

Cons: Hot water strips your hair of natural oils, especially if the temperature is too high. This will leave your hair with no natural, valuable oil and leave it looking dry and brittle. It dries your scalp, which can lead to itchiness and dandruff and makes your roots weak and as a result, your hair turns frizzy. Additionally, the texture takes a beating and hair can break easily.



Hot water makes your hair overly porous, and this again prompts breakage, brittleness and flyaways.

Effects of Cold Water



Pros: Cold water preserves natural oils and keeps your hair manageable, gives it a healthy shine and loads it up with extra moisture giving it a smoother and shinier look. It helps close the cuticles. Closed cuticles are smoother cuticles which can give your hair some much needed shine.It ensures your scalp remains cleaner for longer as it closes the pores, making it less vulnerable to grease, oil and dirt. Cold water controls breakage, frizz and pesky flyaways, which is important for those with curly or thin hair. It improves blood circulation. This enables your roots and scalp to receive valuable nutrients to remain healthy. And hence, washing hair with cold water promotes hair growth.

Cons: Cold water may reduce the volume of hair because it traps moisture in your hair and the extra moisture can weigh down your hair and make it look flat and less voluminous. It can leave your hair feeling less clean, particularly if you're prone to excess oil or grease. Cold water doesn't clean the dirt out as well as warm water due to the closing of the hair cuticle. Cold water can be uncomf­ortable. Let's face it, cold water for the hair and body is unpleasant, especially in months when the temperature begins to drop.