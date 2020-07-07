The difference between Ayurvedic products and Organic products

Ayurveda is the old science the Indian had developed to heal the human body physically and mentally. The ancient scriptures depict Ayurveda in the light that has the ability to cleanse the human soul from within. The science was so advanced for it era that the modern world complex surgeries like rhinoplasty, kidney stone extractions and complex sutures etc. are derived from there. Ayurveda is the proto-science for the future. Ayurveda helps heal the human body without any side effects and by using all naturally growing plants and herbs.

On the other hand, we have organic products which are made of organic produce. The word organic simply means produce which is grown in a traditional and non-invasive manner. The use of authentic farming methods and no use of chemical fertilizers make a produce organic and the organic produce can be further utilized into making organic products for the human consumption which automatically become chemical free.

Product making:

Any ayurvedic product that claims to be ayurvedic in the current market scenario needs to be ayush certified, this certification upholds the norms and standards the product should meet to be called ayurvedic. The formulation needs to be ayurvedic or Ayurveda inspired, the produce ideally used in it is organic as the scripture would suggest, and be absolutely chemical free. The Ayurvedic produce could be organic or not depending on the formulation.

As mentioned earlier the organic produce from certified organic lands are further used to make organic products which are a 100% chemical free. The organic products may or may not be ayurvedic as they could be formulated through a different kind of formulation. The organic products not only imply to wellness products but also clothes.

Origins:

The idea of having an ayurvedic product is to have a product that could heal you from all your worries naturally. The ayurvedic product are both ingestible and applicable. A proper consultation is ideal if the problem area is big but some general product also exists that could be used by the mases. Ayurveda has great powers of healing with a lot of scientific value attached to it. A few scholars assert that Ayurveda originated in prehistoric times, and that some of the concepts of Ayurveda have existed from the time of the Indus Valley Civilization or even earlier. Ayurveda developed significantly during the Vedic period and later some of the non-Vedic systems such as Buddhism and Jainism also developed medical concepts and practices that appear in the classical Ayurveda texts.

"Organic agriculture is a production system that sustains the health of soils, ecosystems and people. It relies on ecological processes, biodiversity and cycles adapted to local conditions, rather than the use of inputs with adverse effects. Organic agriculture combines tradition, innovation and science to benefit the shared environment and promote fair relationships and a good quality of life for all involved..." International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements. Agriculture in general is a thousand-year-old and the idea of organic farming came into existence after the pesticide era took the farming by the storm of harmful pollutants and hybrid produce. The need for extensive farming was important as the demand and population grew to drastic folds.

Benefits:

Ayurveda is a choice of lifestyle, which when adopted in its entirety, brings a wave of general well-being to your daily life. Exercising, having an active lifestyle, adequate sun exposure, appropriate treatments and emotional well-being help to cleanse the mind and spirit. This leaves you with a healthy mind and glowing skin. Ayurveda works in perfect harmony with alternative medicine so it is practical for everyday use. Ayurveda helps reclaim health with balanced dietary guidelines, effective sleep patterns, home remedies, daily and seasonal routines, yoga, and exercise patterns. Heightened concentration levels through yoga, meditation, herbal intake, and adequate sleep helps re-calibrate mental and goal-based settings in your daily life. Ayurvedic treatments improve digestion and increase appetite and immunity.

The basic principles of Ayurveda constitute the following disciplines – don't skip breakfast, eat a light dinner, avoid sleeping and waking up late, drink water, eat organic produce, avoid smoking and drinking, and maintain an active lifestyle.

Organic produce contains no pesticides. Organic food is often fresher because it doesn't contain preservatives that make it last longer. Organic farming is better for the environment. Organic farming practices reduce pollution, conserve water, reduce soil erosion, increase soil fertility, and use less energy. Farming without pesticides is also better for nearby birds and animals as well as people who live close to farms. Organically raised animals are NOT given antibiotics, growth hormones, or fed animal byproducts. Feeding livestock animal byproducts increases the risk of mad cow disease (BSE) and the use of antibiotics can create antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria. Organically-raised animals are given more space to move around and access to the outdoors, which help to keep them healthy. Organic meat and milk are richer in certain nutrients. Results of a 2016 European study show that levels of certain nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, were up to 50 percent higher in organic meat and milk than in conventionally raised versions. Organic food is GMO-free. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) or genetically engineered (GE) foods are plants whose DNA has been altered in ways that cannot occur in nature or in traditional crossbreeding, most commonly in order to be resistant to pesticides or produce an insecticide.

Myths:

The common misconception people have been that all products which say ayurvedic are organic and vice versa. This is not the case, ayurvedic products have formulation which are inspired by the ayurvedic scriptures and organic products have ingredients which are made out of certified organic produce. The benefits of each of these products is as per the needs of the user. An ayurvedic product is well suited for someone who feels the need to discipline their life with the good old Indian style of living and the organic products are best for someone with very sensitive skin, or environmentally conscious approach that will not just help your well-being but also of those around you.

The fine line between ayurvedic and organic product can be erased if we all become eco conscious and follow some discipline in our lives by using ayurvedic inspired products made in an organic fashion. The best of both worlds is something all of us deserve and for something good to sustain some evil practices like buying of cheap stuff because that cause a lot of harm to the environment and you need to be stopped. The ayurvedic way of life is what kept our ancestors fit and healthy, so adopting the good old practices of Ayurveda is a must. The note on which I would like to end this on is that the core idea of one's life is to stay fit and healthy and there is no better way of life than the practices mentioned in Ayurveda and along with the good ways or organic farming that not only help you but also takes care of the environment around you. The differences between Ayurveda and Organic might be many but the biggest similarity between them is both can help bring out the best in you and the environment around you without causing a big hole in your wallet.