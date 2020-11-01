Your skin loves flaxseeds

When applied topically, the oils in flaxseed help nourish the skin, balance oil, improve the skin barrier, and provide much-needed nutrients that are often stripped by harsh cleansers and over-exfoliation. And the seeds themselves replenish vitamins and minerals in the skin so it looks radiantly healthy.

Here are a few ways applying flaxseed topically can improve skin health:

Acne

We know that acne is caused by inflammation, imbalanced hormones, and the plugging of skin cells in pores. Flax seeds are high in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids that help curb inflammation in the skin.

Soothe skin irritation

Highly concentrated antioxidants found in flaxseed help protect skin against free-radicals and UV rays. Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce redness and irritation and encourage skin cells to heal more quickly.

Soften fine lines

The same antioxidant properties that soothe inflammation and irritation can also soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Applying flaxseed gel or rubbing a few drops of flaxseed oil directly on skin can help make skin appear fuller and tighter. And the fatty acids in flaxseed help to tone, tighten, firm and plump the skin back to a more youthful appearance.

Gives skin a healthy glow

Just like when applied topically, eating flaxseed can help repair skin from the inside out. By curbing inflammation, balancing androgen production and strengthening the integrity of skin cells, flaxseeds can make skin look smoother and more radiant.

Improves digestion

Gorgeous skin starts in the gut. Luckily, flaxseed is loaded with both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help improve digestion and promote regularity. It also helps promote digestive health by feeding the good bacteria in the gut.

Balances hormones

Flax seeds contain high amounts of antioxidant compounds called lignans. Lignans are a group of phytochemicals that have weakly estrogenic and anti-estrogenic properties, which means that, when eaten regularly, they can help balance the ratio of progesterone and estrogen in the body.