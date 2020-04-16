Behavioural Changes Brought About By Coronavirus Will Impact Consumption Patterns

Coronavirus aka covid19 has brought about a shift in consumer behaviour. Be it social distancing, shopping or even eating, there's a lot of lifestyle changes this virus has brought about in us.

With coronavirus bringing life to a standstill, we have made considerable changes in our lives. Be it our daily routine, the things we eat, the cleanliness we follow or the way we communicate-everything has changed. So it is likely that these changes that now exists in us are not going to go away anytime soon.

Simply out these behavioural changes are here to stay at least for a couple of months more. Considering the fact that COVID could be fatal, nobody wants to take that risk of doing anything unthinkable.

Even those who were not aware of the existence of such a life-threatening disease when it started in China are now taking extra precautions and religiously following all the WHO guidelines.

People want to know more, they are reading up on the internet on the Dos and Don'ts, they are learning from WhatsApp forwards (even though not all that comes on social media is true) and also checking news channels to keep themselves updated on the disease.

With people absorbed so much into coronavirus and their subsequent precautions, it's certain that these changes that have involuntarily been forced upon people will continue to remain in place for the next couple of months.

This certainly will hit several industries hard beginning with the F&B and cinema industry. For a few months at least nobody would think of eating out or going to any crowded places. These change in behavioural patterns will become the order of the day.