Best Fabric to Beat the Summer Heat

Summer has just begun and we can already feel the scorching heat. By now we must have all packed our woollen clothes and kept them at the back of our wardrobe as we do not need them for the next 8 to 9 months. Summer is the season to wear lightweight, breathable and moisture-absorbing fabrics that keep us cool and comfortable.

Have you ever felt sticky and uncomfortable in a particular outfit, while another outfit made you feel light and comfortable? That’s all because of the fabric you choose. Some fabrics trap heat and moisture, making you feel warmer, while others allow your skin to breathe. Whether you are going to work, strolling at the beach or just staying home, wearing the right material can make a significant difference in beating the heat. So, stop worrying about getting sweaty and hot and enjoy the season with the right fabric. Here’s a list of some of the best summer-friendly fabrics that will make you feel comfortable this summer.

Cotton

There is no doubt that cotton is the ultimate summer fabric. If there’s one fabric that defines summer, it’s cotton. This fabric has been used to manufacture clothes since the time people have been wearing clothes. For most people, cotton is the go-to summer fabric due to its natural breathability and moisture-wicking properties.

Cotton allows air to circulate around your body, preventing overheating. It also absorbs sweat, keeping you dry for longer. Whether it’s a casual t-shirt, a breezy summer dress, or lightweight shorts, cotton is a go-to fabric for hot weather.

Linen

Linen fabric is winning over the Indian market. Its growing popularity especially in menswear is because of its eco-friendliness, breathability and comfort. Made from flax fibres, linen is lightweight and has moisture-wicking properties, making it perfect for humid climates. The gap between the threads keeps the cloth breathable and cool. Although it wrinkles easily, its relaxed, crinkled look adds to its charm making it the classic choice for summer.

Cotton vs Linen for summer? While both fabrics are breathable, linen dries faster and is better for extremely humid weather. However, cotton is softer and less prone to wrinkles.

Rayon

Rayon is a semi-synthetic fabric made from natural fibres. It is lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for summer dresses, blouses, and skirts. While it doesn't absorb sweat as efficiently as cotton, it drapes beautifully and keeps you cool in summer.

Since rayon is a thin fabric and is very pleasant and cool to wear it is an excellent choice for sports, athletic and summer clothing.

Chambray

If you love denim but find it difficult to wear it during summer because of the heavy fabric, then chambray is the best choice for you. Chambray is a woven cotton fabric that resembles denim but is much lighter, making it an excellent alternative for summer. Its fine weave makes it breathable and cool, offering the stylish look of denim without the added weight.

Since Chambray is so soft and lightweight as compared to denim, it can be used in various styles like dresses, shirts, pants and more.

Bamboo

Bamboo fabric has been gaining popularity in recent times as a lightweight fabric for summer due to its sustainability and breathability. It’s naturally moisture-wicking, antibacterial, and odour-resistant, making it perfect for sweaty summer days.

Khadi

We all know Khadi for its hand-spun or hand-woven properties, but what we don’t know is that Khadi is a lightweight and breathable fabric that is a good option for summer. The fabric absorbs sweat and dries quickly, preventing discomfort. Additionally, khadi’s natural fibres are gentle on the skin, making it an eco-friendly and comfortable summer choice.

Fashion Tips for Dressing This Summer

Cotton: Go for oversized cotton shirts or a breezy cotton maxi dress to stay cool this summer. Pair with strappy sandals for a casual look.

A white linen shirt with trousers or shorts will never go out of style for men. This will make you look cool and stylish and keep you relaxed this summer.

Choose flowy rayon maxi dresses or skirts. The fabric's softness offers comfort in the heat.

Wear chambray shirts with white shorts or skirts for a chic, denim-like summer style.

Pick bamboo tees or tunics for breathability. Ideal for casual, eco-friendly looks.

Style khadi kurtas or co-ords with minimal accessories for a trendy, earthy look.

Choosing the right fabric for summer is the key to staying cool and comfortable along with being stylish. So next time you go shopping for your summer wardrobe, keep in mind to choose fabrics that are light, airy, and moisture-wicking. Enjoy this summer by staying cool and stylish!