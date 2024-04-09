Bihar Polls: NDA to face uphill task

Nitish Kumar, Bihar, CM- date of birth, 1 March 1951, time 01.05 pm, place Patna. Birth star Jyeshta 2nd charan. Zodiac sign Scorpio. Ascendant Gemini. Here Lagna lord Mercury is in ninth house. Lagna tells about the character of a person, his structure determination and courage.

Lagna lord Mercury is in ninth house along with Rahu, Jupiter and Sun. Hence, native will be highly intelligent. And he will be cunning and an opportunist person. After taking help from people, he will then leave them. Saturn is in fourth house. Hence, native will have more longevity. Ketu is in third House. Hence, he will have more daring nature. Second Lord moon is in sixth house in neechabhanga position. Dhanakaraka Jupiter is in ninth house.

Hence he has become chief minister for last three consecutive times.

From 19 January 2012 to 19th Jan 2030, native will run, Raahu major period. Here Rahu has occupied ninth house in Purva Bhadra Star. Purva Bhadra is ruled by Jupiter. Hence during this period he got excellent developments. Hence he became chief minister continuously.

From 7 August 2023 to 7 August 2026, native will run Rahu major period by Venus sub period. During this period, he will get excellent developments. Some female politicians will backstab him during this particular period. Hence he should perform japa of Rahu and Venus.

From moon sign 30th October 2023 to may 2025, Rahu will occupy 5th house from moon sign. Hence he will be opportunist and cunning person. Coming parliament elections in Bihar RJD will capture more seats. NDA will get 15 to 18 seats only. He may face kidney related problems.

From moon sign January 18 2023 to 28 March 2025, native will run Ardhashtama shani. During this period, he will get health problems and difference of opinion with other political parties.