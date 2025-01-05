Birds and biodiversity

Birdsare beautiful, colourful, fascinating, and flying creatures of nature. They have always held special place in our hearts for their amazing appearances. With over 10,000 bird species world-wide, spreading visible feast to mankind, especially the bird lovers. Unfortunately, sizeable number of birds are either endangered or extinct. Millions of birds are captured or bred for profit under poor conditions that disregard their welfare. In India, birds have held a significant cultural and eco-logical role since ancient times, reflected in mythology, art, and traditions.

To highlight the importance of birds in ecosystems and addresses threats like habitat loss, illegal trade, and climate change “National Birds Day” is being observed annually on 05 January since 2002. Birds play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance, including by aiding in pollination, seed dispersion, adding colours to skies, and pest control.

Indian national bird is Peacock, a vibrant plumage and majestic appearance, the peafowl symbolis-es beauty, grace, and pride in Indian culture. There are around 72 bird sanctuaries in India housing about 1,210 bird species.

Penguins can’t fly, but they’re amazing swimmers. Owls can turn their heads up to 270 degrees to see what’s there behind them. The Ostrich is the world’s largest bird - and it can’t fly, but runs as fast as 60 miles per hour. Hummingbirds are the only birds that can fly backwards. They flap their wings up to 80 times per second. Flamingos get their pink colour from their food (shrimps and al-gae).

Let’s emphasis the importance of birds and the urgent need for their conservation by participating in events for raising awareness.

-Dr Madhusudhan Reddy Burra,Karimnagar