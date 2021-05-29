As you might imagine, celebrating Biscuit Day is a lot of fun. It is your yearly excuse to eat as many biscuits as you like – and to do a spot of baking.

Baking an ancient Roman biscuit called a buccellum is perhaps the most exciting way to experience the day. While the final product won't be as delectable as manufactured biscuits, it will give you an insight into the sort of cuisine that people enjoyed in the past while sailing.

Failing that, nothing is stopping you from baking cookies or traditional biscuit bread. What's more, you could trial unique, healthy versions using authentic ingredients. There are plenty of recipes that still use wholemeal flours and sugar alternatives on the internet.

Biscuits are an experience that you'll want to share. Many people, therefore, invite family and friends over for an afternoon of cookies and tea enjoyed in the traditional style.

You just take your favorite type of tea (Assam, Darjeeling, and so on), add a spot of milk, some sugar, and then pair with your favorite biscuits – sweet or savory! Many people like to dunk their biscuits in their tea. Traditionally biscuits came in particular sizes and shapes.

Still, there's no need to stick with the official format if you don't want to. Cookies don't have to be round. If you've got some shape cutters at home, put them to good use. You can make cookies in the shape of donkeys, cars, stars, hearts, triangles – whatever you have to hand. And for extra fun, you can cover them in icing sugar.

There are few crumbs of information about just how Biscuit Day started, but that's no reason to miss out on the celebrations.

So bake up a treat for friends and family, or settle down with a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy one of your favorite varieties. Don't forget to share your creations with your friends on social media. You never know what other biscuit fanatics are lurking out there.