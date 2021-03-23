‘BlueHyderabad Run’ on April 11

Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour (SAHE), in association with The Rainwater Project, which are working towards Water conservation projects; is hosting the first edition of 'BlueHyderabad Run' on April 11th from Gachibowli Stadium, to raise funds and sensitise the citizens and raise awareness about harvesting rainwater and restoring urban Waterbodies.

Dr Andrew Fleming, The British Deputy High Commissioner, British deputy high commission, Hyderabad; Mr Viiveck Varma, Senior Advisor, Telangana State Innovation Cell; Mr Bharani Kumar Aroll, President, HYSEA; Mr Ramesh Loganathan, Professor & Head of Research Outreach, IIIT, Hyderabad; Mrs Kalpana Ramesh, Environmentalist, Designer Founder - The Rainwater Project Lead, Water Initiatives – SAHE, The Rainwater Project and Ms Aneesha Reddy, Head – Strategic Initiatives & Community Outreach, Chirec International School; briefed about the details of the Run, on the occasion of the World Water Day held on March 22nd, at a press conference today at The Park.

'BlueHyderabad Run' which is being held on April 11th will have both 5 Kms and 10 Kms categories. The civic authorities and conscious citizens are extending their whole hearted support to the Run. Participants interested in the Run and the cause, which is dear to all of us.