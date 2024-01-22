Bollywood Celebrities Grace Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Spectacular Ethnic Attire

As Ayodhya witnesses the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the presence of Bollywood's A-list celebrities adds a touch of glamour and grace to the auspicious occasion. Among the stars attending the grand event are Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, who showcased their devotion and dedication in spectacular ethnic attire.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Regal Entry





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a stunning entrance at the Kalina airport, catching the paparazzi's attention with their impeccable ethnic looks. Ranbir opted for an ivory kurta-dhoti ensemble adorned with grey threadwork, complemented by a matching shawl. Alia, on the other hand, looked ethereal in a peacock green embroidered saree with broad gold borders and colourful floral embroidery on the pallu. The actress paired her ensemble with Kolhapuri heels and accessorized with polki earrings, kadhas, rings, and a matching potli bag. Alia's center-parted sleek bun with crown braids, rose-pink lip shade, and minimal makeup added the perfect finishing touches to her look.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Elegant Arrival









Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived hand-in-hand at the Kalina airport, exuding grace and elegance in their ethnic ensembles. Katrina chose a gold silk saree featuring brocade embroidery and broad patti borders, draped traditionally with the pallu elegantly falling over her shoulder. She paired the saree with a full-sleeved silk blouse, gold jhumkis, and completed the look with berry-toned lips and kohl-lined eyes. Vicky complemented Katrina in an ivory silk bandhgala kurta, churidar pants, and an embroidered silk dupatta, rounding off the look with tan mojaris and a rugged beard.



Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's Traditional Attire

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene embraced ethnic elegance at the Kalina airport, with Madhuri dazzling in a heavily embellished yellow silk saree. The saree featured gold brocade embroidery in leaf patterns, tassels on the hem of the pallu, and broad gold patti borders adorned with shimmering sequin and gold taar work. Madhuri paired the saree with a matching gold silk blouse, gold accessories, and embellished gold wedge heels. Her makeup, including striking eye makeup, a dainty bindi, berry-toned lips, and a pulled-back bun, completed the glam picks. Shriram complemented her in a maroon kurta, matching brocade embroidered jacket, white dhoti, and tan mojaris.

Kangana Ranaut's Traditional Charm













Kangana Ranaut graced the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya with her traditional charm. She wore an ivory-hued saree adorned with intricate embroidery in vibrant red, orange, and gold shades. The saree featured broad patti borders, dori work, and gota patti embellishments. Kangana styled the ensemble with a bandhani blouse, a heavily embroidered shawl, and accessorized with emerald jewels, including a choker, necklace, earrings, bangles, and kadhas. Her makeup, featuring kohl-lined eyes, minimal gold eye shadow, a red bindi, rose-pink lips, and a center-parted hairdo, added the perfect finishing touches to her look.

A Grand Event Unfolds

As the stars descended upon Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, their presence in exquisite ethnic attire added a touch of glamour to this historic occasion. The grand event, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a momentous day in the cultural and religious history of India. The celebrities’ choice of traditional wear not only reflects their respect for the occasion but also sets a high standard for ethnic fashion at such significant events.