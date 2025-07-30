Bollywood Divas Dazzle in Lehengas at India Couture Week 2025

India Couture Week 2025, held in association with Reliance Brands and presented by FDCI, was a star-studded affair where Bollywood’s leading ladies graced the ramp as muses for some of India’s most celebrated couturiers. From bridal grandeur to modern opulence, the runway came alive with lehengas that told tales of craftsmanship, nostalgia, and fantasy.

Sara Ali Khan in Aisha Rao





Sara Ali Khan concluded Aisha Rao’s vibrant showcase in a voluminous lehenga that perfectly captured the spirit of a modern bride. The ensemble, rendered in a rich teakberry tone, featured Rao’s signature applique work, refreshed with motifs of cacti, palm trees, and wild flora. She glided down the runway exuding grace and charm, as the collection celebrated the fusion of heritage craftsmanship with a spirited, untamed aesthetic.

Janhvi Kapoor in Jayanti Reddy





Janhvi Kapoor made a striking appearance in Jayanti Reddy’s collection that explored timeless beauty through a modern lens. The ensemble was a meticulous blend of traditional embroidery and whimsical elements, embodying the idea of heritage redefined. The lehenga paid homage to legacy while embracing the boldness of a modern bridal silhouette, making it a true showstopper moment.

Bhumi Pednekar in Ritu Kumar





Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar in a look steeped in cultural memory. “Threads of Time: Reimagined” drew from India's rich textile traditions and offered a renewed take on heirloom aesthetics. Bhumi’s intricately embroidered lehenga reflected the warmth of personal nostalgia and the grandeur of India’s design heritage, seamlessly merging past and present.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Suneet Varma





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared ethereal as the muse for Suneet Varma’s dreamy line, Sehr. The collection found inspiration in the mystique of enchanted forests, brought to life through soft pastels, shimmering crystals, and intricate embroidery. With quiet elegance and glowing poise, Riddhima embodied the collection’s romantic narrative on the runway.

Tara Sutaria in RoseRoom by Isha Jajodia





Tara Sutaria closed Isha Jajodia’s RoseRoom show in a look that was part couture, part sculpture. Her off-white organza lehenga skirt was paired with a hand-crafted 18K gold-plated corset that took four months to create. Embellished with pearls and enamel floral details, the corset drew inspiration from French baroque architecture. This ensemble was an ode to couture as poetry, where each element celebrated craftsmanship and timeless storytelling.

Tamannaah Bhatia in Rahul Mishra





Opening the couture week with finesse, Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in Rahul Mishra’s ivory lehenga from his “Becoming Love” collection. The look, named “Giverny,” was hand-embroidered over 2400 hours and featured a delicate interplay of sequins, beads, crystals, and threads. Paired with a halter bralette and dupatta, the ensemble blended feminine elegance with extraordinary artisanal detail.

Khushi Kapoor in Rimzim Dadu





Khushi Kapoor brought a dramatic close to Rimzim Dadu’s presentation, channeling strength and sculptural elegance in a futuristic ensemble. Inspired by the delicate links of traditional payals, the look was equal parts art and engineered couture. Her halter top, created using Dadu’s pre-oxidised metal technique, shimmered with molten fabric-like ripples. The long skirt featured a chainmail effect reminiscent of antique Banjara jewellery.