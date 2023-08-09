Book Lovers Day 2023: History, Significance & Quotes

National Book Lover's Day is celebrated on August 9 each year to raise awareness of the importance of books and celebrate the common love and appreciation of books. It is a great celebration for bibliophiles and for all those passionate about reading. This day encourages people to find their favourite reading place and a good book to encourage the habit of regular reading.

Only book lovers will understand the smell of a new book to the peace they find after finding an old book in a library. The sight of a book can bring memories and knowledge. People may enjoy reading short stories or long books, poetry or adventure stories, and it's a chance to get completely lost in an exciting or powerful story.

Let's take a look at the history, meaning and quotes on the occasion of Book Lover's Day 2023.

Book Lovers Day 2023: History & Significance:

The establishment and origin of book lovers' day is unknown, but the origin of books is obviously known. It all started as carvings on stone tablets. The book was then designed to make the writing and illustrations portable for authors who found it inconvenient to carry stone tablets. Previously, books were made of parchment or calfskin and heavily bound with wooden covers. These wooden covers were heavily bound in leather to prevent the wood from getting wet and rotting. The printing process has made books easier and cheaper.

People can also read books on electronic devices like computers, cell phones, and tablets if they find it difficult to carry books from one place to another.

The celebration of this day is important for bookworms. In some people's lives, books are their most unique and supportive friends, not a day goes by without reading a few pages. We should all respect books and the knowledge they bring to our lives.

Book Lovers Day 2023: Quotes

1. "Today a reader, tomorrow a leader." – Margaret Fuller

2. "A word after a word after a word is a power." – Margaret Atwood

3. "One glance at a book and you hear the voice of another person, perhaps someone dead for 1,000 years. To read is to voyage through time." – Carl Sagan

4. "Show me a family of readers, and I will show you the people who move the world." – Napoleon Bonaparte

5. "A book is a garden, an orchard, a storehouse, a party, a company by the way, a counselor, a multitude of counselors." – Charles Baudelaire

6. "When I look back, I am so impressed again with the life-giving power of literature. If I were a young person today, trying to gain a sense of myself in the world, I would do that again by reading, just as I did when I was young." – Maya Angelou

7. "Reading should not be presented to children as a chore, a duty. It should be offered as a gift." – Kate DiCamillo

8. "I think books are like people, in the sense that they’ll turn up in your life when you most need them." – Emma Thompson

9. "It wasn't until I started reading and found books they wouldn't let us read in school that I discovered you could be insane and happy and have a good life without being like everybody else." – John Waters

10. "Books are a uniquely portable magic." – Stephen King, On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft