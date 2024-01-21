California welcomes new attractions and celebrates milestone anniversaries in 2024

California invites travellers to experience an abundance of new offerings coming online in 2024. Throughout the year, the Golden State will celebrate the opening of exciting new attractions, rich educational offerings, milestone theme park anniversaries, luxury hotels and more.

MAJOR ATTRACTION OPENINGS AND CELEBRATIONS

Destination Crenshaw Opening in February 2024

Destination Crenshaw is a reparative development project and will be the largest Black-led public art project in the United States – and quite possibly the world. The project will commission more than 100 works by artists who have strong ties to Los Angeles, creating a pipeline of work and jobs for emerging, seasoned and internationally renowned artists.

World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024

World Design Capital®(WDC) is designated every two years by the World Design Organization®(WDO) and recognizes cities for their effective use of design to enhance economic, social, cultural and environmental quality of life. The San Diego Tijuana designation provides the region with a year-long international showcase of design through unique experiences and explorations that stimulate thinking and bring the two cities communities together to celebrate what makes San Diego Tijuana exceptional.

Intuit Dome Slated to Open in Fall 2024

Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, will open for the 2024-25 season in Inglewood. Intuit Dome will deliver technology-enabled fan experiences, and will drive economic growth to the surrounding communities. Intuit Dome will have five courts – more courts than any other NBA arena, in addition to more than 86,000 square feet of training, medical and player spaces.

THRILLING THEME PARK NEWS

Disneyland Park Welcomes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

A new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will debut at Disneyland Park in late 2024. Guests will embark on a musical journey inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Princess and the Frog.” The stories of Princess Tiana also extend to Tiana’s Palace quick-service restaurant that opened in 2023, and Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets retail shop that opened in New Orleans Square in 2022.

Reimagined Camp Snoopy Opening at Knott’s Berry Farm in 2024

The reimagined 6-acre Camp Snoopy is set to open at Knott’s Berry Farm on Memorial Day weekend. At the new Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster, Beagle Scout Master Snoopy and his troop will take guests on a coaster experience through the forest. Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will be transformed into the new Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, where guests can jump into their own Snoopy or a Peanuts character themed four-wheeler and race to the finish line.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Debuts New Rides and Celebrates Giant Dipper Centennial

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will debut two new rides in 2024, in addition to celebrating the centennial anniversary of the iconic Giant Dipper. The Dream Wheel is a modern take on a quintessential seaside amusement park Ferris wheel. Standing just under 65 feet tall, this family-friendly ride includes 15 colorful gondolas each capable of seating four adults or six children.

“Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” Coming to SeaWorld San Diego

The first of its kind for SeaWorld parks, the Jellyfish Experience will be the newest immersive and interactive aquarium at SeaWorld San Diego. Guests will be greeted by a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes in three unique galleries as if diving into the heart of the ocean.

MILESTONE ANNIVERSARIES

Old Spanish Days Celebrates Centennial in Santa Barbara

Old Spanish Days Fiesta is a beloved Santa Barbara tradition celebrating 100 years in 2024. The annual event educates residents and visitors about the history, customs and traditions of the American Indian, Spanish, Mexican and early American settlers that comprise the rich cultural heritage of Santa Barbara.

California Wine Month Celebrates 20th Anniversary in September

September is the 20th annual California Wine Month, a time to raise a glass to the state’s wine industry and celebrate its people, regions, wines and experiences. Wine lovers can join the festivities all month long as wineries across California host events and activities ranging from hands-on harvest boot camps and tours to wine festivals, grape stomps and food and wine pairing experiences.