Cancer Support in the Workplace: Addressing the Gap for Employees

With half of the working-age population projected to develop cancer , the workplace is becoming an increasingly important source of support and assistance for employees navigating the disease. Ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February, International SOS, the world’s leading health and security risk services company, calls on organisations to proactively address the growing impact of cancer on their workforce by implementing a comprehensive cancer support programme within their employee wellbeing strategy.

Workplace-related cancers area growing concern globally, with the incidence in Central Europe and parts of Asia approaching levels seen in Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Despite this, many organisations remain unprepared. For example, in the UK, 96% of organisations lack cancer-specific policies , and 77% of employees with or affected by cancer find their benefits insufficient for their needs .

International SOS Global Assistance data (2022-2024) shows breast cancer (28%) and prostate cancer (6.27%) as the most common cancer-related assistance requests among women and men, respectively, highlighting the need for targeted support.

Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director at International SOS, comments, “There has been a significant increase in the incidence of cancer in India over the last 5 years (a rise of nearly 13% from 2020-2025). Indeed, the situation has now become onje which needs “all hand on deck” approach. Employers need to ensure continuing employee awareness on cancer risks and the link with lifestyle choices. This, coupled with early identification through workplace screening programs is crucial to reduce risks and ensure that employees receive the required support to remain healthy and resilient.

By understanding the specific needs oftheir workforce, organisations can more effectively tailor their cancer support programmes. This includes providing access to regular screenings and educational resources. It is essential for organisations to foster an environment where employees feel comfortable discussing their health concerns and seeking the help they need. Ultimately, a proactive and inclusive approach to cancer care in the workplace not only benefits the individual but also enhances overall organisational resilience and productivity.”

International SOS offers the following 5C’s of Cancer Workplace Support to help organisations strengthen their workforcewellbeing support programme:

1. Champion awareness and prevention

• Proactively educate employees and disseminate information about cancer prevention, early detection, and available resources through various channels such as workshops, seminars, presentations, internal emails, posters and newsletters.

2. Care and support

• Provide comprehensive support to employees throughout their cancer journey. This includes access to screening, medical support, counselling services and offering flexible work arrangements to accommodate treatment needs.

3. Communication and collaboration

• Foster a safe and supportive environment where employees feel comfortable discussing their health concerns, diagnosis and treatment plan without fear of judgment or discrimination.

4. Conduct a workplace assessment

• Analyse potential workplace hazards that might increase cancer risk, such as exposure to carcinogens. Implement control measures to minimise risks and promote a healthy working environment. Modern office work may also contribute to three cancer risk factors, including excess body weight, diet and physical inactivity.

5. Confidentiality and respect

• Implement clear policies and procedures for handling employee health information and ensure that all employees, especially managers and supervisors, are trained on how to maintain confidentiality and provide sensitive support.