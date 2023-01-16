Candle Making an Art: Learn this Beautiful Art Today

For centuries, people have been using candles in order to light up their homes as well as workplaces.



Candles are not only aesthetically pleasing, but it can also be used for practical purposes, which provide light in the dark places or even keeping the room smell fresh.

While you can buy candles at just about any store these days, here something about making them yourself.

It is both fun as well as relaxing activity, which anyone can enjoy.

Incase you are looking for a new hobby, why not give candle making a try.

What you require?

If you are new to candle making, you might be worried about the cost of this new craft or hobby.

The great thing about the candle making process is that you do not require many expensive supplies or the equipment to begin with.

In fact, you would probably have most of it at your home.

Here is the list of supplies, you would require to begin with.

Wax

You can begin using any type of wax for making candles, but two popular choices include beeswax and soy wax.

Wicks

Candle wicks are made using cotton or other natural fibers and are used to hold the flame in place.

You need to make sure, to get wick, which are appropriate size for your candles.

Pouring Pot

This is the pot, which can be placed on top of the stove, and it can be used for melting the wax.

You can also use an old saucepan or coffee pot to melt and then pour the wax.

Candle mould

This is used to shape the candle.

You can use just about anything as mold, which can be empty soup or even the toilet paper roll

You must make sure, that whatever you use is clean and dry before adding the wax.

Stick blender

This is not absolutely necessary. But it will make stirring the wax much easier.

Optional supplies

If you wish to add color or scent to your candles, you would require few additional supplies.

For a colored candle, you must use crayons, food coloring or candle dye.

For a scented candle, you would require essential oils or fragrance oils, like lavender oil.

If you wish to make candle but you are unsure as to where to begin, you must purchase a candle making kit to get all the supplies you wish to get started.

Start step by step

Now as you have all the supplies, it is time to get started.

Here's a step by guide to help you make your own candles.

1. Start by melting the wax in your pouring pot on low heat

if you are using the beeswax pellets, they would melt relatively quickly.

If you are using the soy wax flakes, they would take longer to melt since they have a higher melting point.

2. While the wax Is melting, prepare your candle wick by trimming it to the desired length and tying them off at the bottom so they stay in place.

3. Once the wax has been melted, remove it from the heat, if you wish to created colored or scented candles, stir in your color and/or scent.

4. Carefully pour the melted wax into your molds, being careful not to spill any on yourself or your work surface.

5. Enable the candles to cool completely before removing them, from their molds.

6. Trim the wicks to ½ inch and enjoy.

Embracing candle making

Making your own candles is a great fun and rewarding experience that anyone can enjoy.

Not to mention, it is a great way to save money and get creative.

With just a few supplies and some simple instructions, you would be well on your way to create beautiful homemade candles in no time

So, what are you waiting for?

Give candle making a try today.