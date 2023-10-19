Celebrate the Festive Fervour with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights

As we embark on seasonal festivities, Amazon.in brings a mélange of specially curated products ranging from festive essentials, Indian sweets and snacks, dry fruits, home décor cosmetics, electronics, smartphones, accessories, large appliances, fashion and beauty essentials and much more with Dussehra Delights.

The ‘Dussehra Delights’ on Amazon.in is a one-stop- destination for customers to experience value-driven offers and deals, this festive season. It facilitates access to a wide range of products. They can shop for products from sellers including Saheli, Karigar, artisans, weavers, brands, and local neighbourhood stores across categories and much more.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights. All offers and deals are from participating sellers.

Glide with a fashionable step

· Metro Women's Synthetic Sandals Step into both style and comfort this festive season with these slip-on sandals, and experience unparalleled quality and expert craftsmanship. Buy this on Amazon.in starting INR 1,030.

· Woodland Men's Sandal Experience great comfort walking in this pair of Sandals from Woodland, Perfect to complete your relaxed festive look as this edgy choice of footwear blends style and comfort effortlessly. Buy this on Amazon.in for 1,619.

· Lavie Women's Chirpy Large Foldover Clutch Enhance your attire with a subtle, enchanting glow that radiates charm, ensuring you shine wherever you go. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 621

· Casio Vintage Digital Grey Dial Unisex - Embrace the auspicious occasion of Dussehra with a touch of elegance by investing in a timeless piece from your favourite brand, Casio. Elevate your style and make a statement with this vintage Casio watch.

· Fossil Grant Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch – Elevate your style and make a lasting impression this festive season with the Fossil Grant Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch. This timeless timepiece effortlessly combines fashion and functionality, adding a touch of sophistication to your attire. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 7,497.

· Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch Enhance your style statement with this Titan’s Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold women’s watch. It’s a perfect choice whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or simply want to enhance your everyday look. Buy this on Amazn.in for INR 4314.

Dazzle in traditional styles

· Manyavar Men's Cotton Banded Collar – Elevate your festive ensemble with a touch of elegance and sophistication by donning Manyavar's banded collar kurta. This impeccably tailored attire is an ideal choice for celebrating Dusshera and Durga Pujo in style. Buy this on Amazon.in starting INR 2,798.

· INDO ERA Women's Viscose Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set - Get your hands on this straight kurta pant with dupatta set. The regular comfortable fitting of this outfit makes it great to wear during festivities and pooja. Buy this on Amazon.in starting INR 1,499

· ZENEME Rhodium-Plated Silver Toned Jewellery Set Add elegance and luxury to your attire with this jewellery set and a pair of matching earrings. This rhodium plated silver toned necklace has Square shaped American Diamond studded details makes it perfect during festivities and pooja. Buy this on Amazon.in starting INR 1394.

Best deals on Luxury and beauty products

· Forest Essentials - Soundarya Radiance Cream With 24K Gold SPF25 – Experience the flawless skin as defined by Ayurveda with this moisturizer which comes with precious herbs, real 24 Karat Gold and SPF 25. This will restore the firmness of the skin, giving it a natural facelift while neutralizing the sun damage. The Soundarya Cream has been awarded as the 'Best Moisturizer' by Elle India and as the 'Best Anti-Aging Cream' by Asia Spa. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,995

· Davidoff Cool Water Eau Man De Toilette 75Ml - Luxury perfumes are worth having a soft spot for in our hearts and with the festive season gifting these luxury perfumes to your near and dear ones is a good idea. One can never go wrong with a bottle of Davidoff perfume, which comes with the concept of modern freshness, conveying strength, nature and purity. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 4,600.

· L'OREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Absolut Repair Shampoo – 300 ML – Bid farewell to all your concerns with this expertly chosen shampoo. Infused with the goodness of gold quinoa and wheat protein, it effectively repairs damaged hair, nourishes, and fortifies hair fibres, leaving your hair feeling soft and well-hydrated. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 695.

· Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick - Red Hot Unquestionably, this long-lasting, 16-hour stunning shade is your key to letting your beauty shine this festive season. Our glossy lipstick, infused with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera, delivers radiant pigment and a lustrous pout. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 845.

· Swiss Beauty Real Makeup Base Highlighting Primer Discover the ideal hydrating primer that effortlessly smooths and evens your skin, leaving it with a soft, velvety finish that will keep you glowing throughout this festive season. Enriched with pearl powder, it provides an instant brightening effect and enhances your skin's glow. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 321

· Minimalist 5% Niacinamide Face Serum - For Women & Men,30 ML Experience blemish-free even skin tone with this pure 5% Niacinamide present in this serum, which is clinically proven to prevent face marks, dark spots or age spots resulting in clear glowing complexion. Get your key to everyday clean and healthy skin from Amazon.in for INR 569.