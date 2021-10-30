If you are living in the modern world, making use of a checklist is a powerful habit to embrace. So, Checklist Day is a great way to remind yourself how important these self-made reminders truly are. Interestingly enough, it is said that this day harkens back to some rather dark roots.



During the 1930s, early aviators were searching for ways to allow flying to be much safer and avoid the all-too-common crash during takeoff. After several costly mishaps, one group of pilots came up with the idea to create a checklist before taxiing down the runway. It is said that the origins of Checklist Day can be traced back to this singular event.

So, how can you celebrate Checklist Day appropriately? As you may have guessed, the best way to do so is by making a checklist. Still, remember to use this checklist to make absolutely certain that you never forget Checklist Day!