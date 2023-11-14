Chhath 2023: Know Both Auspicious Timings of Arghya on Saptami Tithi

The Chhath festival, prominent in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, begins on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik and concludes on Saptami Tithi. It involves worshiping Lord Surya and Chhath Mata, with a unique tradition of offering arghya to the setting and rising sun. This year, due to short period of time, there is a challenge in offering arghya to the rising Sun on Saptami Tithi. Deoghar astrologer can provide information about the exact end time of Saptami Tithi this year.

The Chhath festival will begin on November 17 and will continue till November 20 this year. The festival shows purity and has significance in providing professional and business progress as well as ensuring good health for those who offer arghya to both the setting sun and the rising sun. Notably, on Chhath Mahaparva 2023, both arghya rituals coincide with Saptami Tithi, a unique occurrence this year.

Chhath Puja is due to the decay of the Tithi. Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik starts at 7:51 AM on Sunday, November 19 and concludes at 5:36 AM on Monday, November 20. Chhath Arghya should be offered to the Sun God before 5:36 AM of Monday and half of Sunday afternoon falls within the Saptami Tithi. It is crucial to complete the ritual in the morning as Ashtami Tithi begins later, and tradition dictates that Chhath Arghya should not be offered on Ashtami Tithi.

According to the astrologer, offering Arghya to the Sun God during Chhath Puja is believed to bring prosperity and dispel negative thoughts in life. This ritual is considered to alleviate suffering, results in the destruction of enemies, and contributes to the cessation of various diseases.

During Chhath Puja, women are advised to wear cotton sarees, while men are advised to opt for dhotis. Emphasising purity and cleanliness is crucial during this festival. Using a copper Kalash to offer Arghya to the Sun God on Chhath Puja is considered auspicious. Devotees must refrain from looking directly at the Sun while making the offering. Instead, focus on the stream of falling water, offer Arghya and make a wish silently. It is beneficial to continue the practice of offering water to the Sun daily after Chhath Puja, which helps to remedy any sun-related defects.