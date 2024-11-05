Chhath Puja 2024 Fasting Guide: Essential Dos and Don’ts for a Safe and Meaningful Fast

Live
Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion in regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of West Bengal. This festival honours Chhathi Maiya, also known as Shashti Devi, and involves the worship of Surya Dev, the Sun God. Celebrated six days after Diwali, devotees perform various rituals such as holy dips, fasting, preparing prasad, and offering “arghya” to the setting sun.
Rituals and the Importance of Fasting in Chhath Puja
The Chhath Puja celebrations span four days, with the 36-hour fast, known as Nirjala Vrat, being one of the strictest observances. During this fast, devotees—primarily married women—abstain from both food and water, praying for the health and happiness of their families. The festival falls on the Sasthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, with Sasthi Tithi falling on November 7 this year. Preparations begin on November 5 with Nahay Khay, a purification ritual that marks the start of Chhath Puja.
To ensure a healthy and successful fast, there are certain practices devotees should observe and avoid during this period.
Dos for Chhath Puja Fasting in 2024
Plan a Nutrient-Rich Diet Before Fasting
Prior to starting the fast, focus on a balanced meal that includes essential vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates to help sustain your energy levels throughout the day.
Stay Hydrated Beforehand
Dehydration can lead to fatigue and dizziness during a dry fast. Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or juice before the fasting period begins to keep your body’s fluid levels stable.
Limit Caffeine Intake
Avoid caffeine-heavy drinks, as they can cause dehydration, and sugary beverages, which may lead to energy crashes during fasting.
Ensure Proper Rest
Given the early morning and evening rituals, sufficient rest is essential. Resting during the day helps you maintain energy for these important ceremonies.
Don’ts for Chhath Puja Fasting
Avoid Non-Vegetarian Foods
During this period, devotees refrain from preparing or consuming non-vegetarian food, as well as ingredients like onion and garlic.
Refrain from Consuming Prasad Before Offering
While fasting, avoid the temptation to consume prasad before it is offered to Surya Dev, as this is considered disrespectful.
Do Not Break the Fast Prematurely
Complete the fasting period according to tradition, as breaking it prematurely may disrupt the spiritual significance of the rituals.
Show Respect and Reverence
Maintain respect for the deities, rituals, and other devotees, as Chhath Puja holds deep religious importance. Avoid any actions that may be seen as disrespectful during the observance.
Avoid Alcohol and Tobacco
During the fast, it’s essential to abstain from alcohol and tobacco products, as these are strictly prohibited in keeping with the sanctity of the festival.
Have a joyful and blessed Chhath Puja 2024! May this celebration bring health, happiness, and harmony to you and your family.