Chitra Pournami 2023: Know more about this Auspicious Tamil Festival

This day commemorates Chitragupta, who is the assistant of Lord Yama, this year, Chitra Pournami 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, 5th May. The festival is celebrated across various parts of the South Asia and observed on a full moon day in the month of Chithirai, which usually falls in April or May in the Gregorian Calendar.



The Pournami tithi began at 11.44 Pm on 4th May,2023 and it would end at 11.03 PM on May 5th 2023.

Chitra Pournami 2023 significance

This festival has got great significance in the Tamil Tradition. As per the Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam and Tamil Scriptures, the story of Chitra Poornima revolves around the Lord Indra, the Kings of Gods and his Guru Brihaspati. In few parts, Chitra Pourami is dedicated to Chitragupta, the Hindu God, who is believed to record good and bad deeds for Yama, God of Death. There is a strong belief, on this day, devotees tend to ask Chitragupta to forgive their sins. Also many devotees tend to dip in river or water bodies and they believe by doing so, their sins would be washed off. People in large number visit river, Chitra in the Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, and dip in the river, believing their sins would be washed off.