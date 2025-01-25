Chowrangee presents Raag-o-Rang

Chowrangee, a new-age platform for arts and culture for the city of Hyderabad, hosted its maiden event Raag-o-Rang, a mesmerizing evening of music and drama today, at Shilpakala Vedika.

The event had Sounak Chattopadhyay, an acclaimed and popular Hindustani vocalist presenting his repertoire for the evening by paying a special tribute to Mohammad Rafi on the occasion of his birth centenary. Sounak Chattopadhyay is known for his remarkable ability to fuse the most ancient traditions of Indian classical music with modern music genres such as Bollywood, Ghazals and Rabindranath Tagore.

The evening also brought to Hyderabad, for the very first time, Arpita Chatterjee, a celebrated theatre personality who portrayed the role of Gauhar Jaan in the multi-lingual solo musical My Name is Jaan. More than a century ago, the courtesan Gauhar Jaan became a sensation as the first Indian musician to be recorded on a gramophone. The immense popularity of her recordings made her a multi-millionaire; however, her life was anything but easy. Later at the instance of Mahatma Gandhi, Gauhar Jaan raised and contributed funds for India’s freedom struggle.































































