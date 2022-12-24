Christmas 2022: Merry Christmas wishes, quotes, and messages

Christmas means "Christ-mass." Christmas is the Christian festival that commemorates the birthday of Jesus Christ, which is celebrated on December 25. Preparations for Christmas have begun around the world, and the celebrations will begin after a midnight mass on the eve of the festival.

Christmas is a public holiday in India, all the government offices will be closed, and kids will not have any online classes too.

Share these Merry Christmas wishes, quotes and messages with friends and family:

 "Merry Christmas to you all! I wish you receive one blessing after another, my dear."

 "May the Jesus Lord grant you and all your loved one's peace, joy and goodwill."

 "I wish the Christmas magic fills every corner of your heart and home with happiness — now and forever."

 "Wishing you a joyous and bright season with the blessings of God's love."

 "May God's blessings be yours and your family members this Christmas! Merry Christmas!"

 "Wishing you all a Christmas that's merry and bright!"

 "May the wonder of this Christmas, the God's abundant blessings, and the peace of Jesus' presence be with you and your loved ones."

 "We may not be together on this Christmas, but you're always in my heart."

 "May the true Christmas spirit shine in your heart and light your way."

 "We wish you all and your family a joyous and Merry Christmas."

 "May God bless you and keep you happy throughout the Christmas season and throughout the new year."

 "May Jesus bless your life with love, joy, health and wealth this holiday season."

 "Merry Christmas! May God's love be always with you."

 "May the Christmas spirit be with you forever."