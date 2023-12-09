Christmas Card Day honours its inventor on December 9th. The first ever commercial Christmas card showed a family raising a toast, and in the following year’s designs showing flowers or depicting the promise of spring were favoured. Lithograph firm Prang and Mayer started selling their whimsical Christmas cards, often featuring children or cartoon animals, across the pond to America in 1874. By 1880, Prang and Mayer were producing a massive five million cards a year.

Christmas Card Day is all about paying tribute to the creation of this type of greeting card. For some people, they love nothing more than purchasing Christmas cards for everyone they know and writing special messages inside. For others, they can’t remember when they last sent anyone a Christmas card. No matter what category you fall into, there is no denying that it is nice to send people cards at Christmas and to wish them well for the year ahead. If you don’t usually send Christmas cards, why not make this the year that you finally do?