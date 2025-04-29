Cistern Maintenance Tips for Homeowners

One of the most important but often the most overlooked and behind-the-scenes components in the bathroom is the toilet cistern. An ill-maintained or neglected cistern can become a breeding ground for bacteria and other microbes, leading to foul odours and potential health hazards. The toilet’s flushing efficiency will also be hampered by a build-up of mineral deposits and grime. This also leads to increased water usage and potential plumbing problems.

In this post, we share easy tips to help you maintain your bathroom cistern, ensuring it stays clean, functions properly, and lasts longer.

What is a Toilet Cistern?

You must have noticed a tank at the back of your toilet. That is the cistern, which holds the water for flushing after using the toilet. When you press the flush button or lower the handle, the cistern releases water into the toilet bowl to clear the waste. Once the cistern is empty, it refills automatically, remaining prepared for the next use. Some of the important components that are present inside the cistern include the flapper, the float, and the fill valve. For the cistern to function properly, all these components must be properly maintained and cared for.

Why Cistern Maintenance is Important

Among the prominent bathroom fixtures, the cistern needs regular care and maintenance. Without proper attention, there might be several problems like:

● Incomplete or weak flushes

● Build-up of limescale or mould

● Leaking tanks and damaged internal parts

● Constant running water leading to high water bills

Following a few preventive steps can help avoid these issues and keep the cistern operating smoothly.

Cistern Maintenance Tips

Mentioned below are a few effective and helpful maintenance tips for the toilet cistern:

● Internal cleaning of the cistern

The cistern has a lid; therefore, the internal components of the cistern are not visible from the outside. However, over time, a build-up of bacteria, sediment, and even mineral deposits can occur inside the cistern. This significantly impacts the functioning of the cistern. Regular internal cleaning of the cistern, performed every 6-12 months, can help prevent corrosion and maintain optimal performance.

Follow these steps to clean the cistern internally:

● Turn off the water supply to the toilet cistern.

● Flush to empty the tank.

● Scrub the interior using a brush or a sponge and a mild disinfectant or white vinegar solution.

● Try to avoid harsh chemicals like bleach tablets inside the cistern, as they can erode plastic and rubber components inside the cistern.

● Use normal water to rinse the cistern thoroughly. Turn the water supply back on.

With these simple steps, the cisterns remain clean internally, extending the lifespan of the cistern components and ensuring efficient flushing.

● Check for leaks regularly

Water leaks are probably the most common issues in a cistern and wash basin. In the case of a leak, water flows continuously into the toilet bowl. This not only causes water wastage but also damages the internal parts of the cistern over time. Follow these simple steps to find out if there is a leak in the cistern.

● Remove the lid from the top of the cistern.

● Add a few drops of food colour to the water inside the tank.

● Wait for about 15-20 minutes without pressing the flush.

● If you notice that the colour is seeping into the toilet bowl, you would know that there is a leak in the cistern. The leak might be due to a worn-out valve seal or flapper.

Once you locate a leak, replace the faulty component of the cistern immediately to avoid water wastage.

● Adjust the water level

The water level inside the cistern directly impacts the water usage and flushing power. If the water level is set too high, water might spill into the overflow pipe, leading to wastage of water. Again, if the water level is too low, the toilet might not be flushed properly and completely.

Here is how you can adjust the water level in the cistern for its effective functioning:

● Locate the float mechanism inside the cistern.

● In older toilets, you will find a ball float attached to a metal arm. To raise or lower the water level, bend the arm slightly.

● New models come with a vertical float. Turn the adjustment screw or slide the float up and down.

Conclusion

Most homeowners overlook cistern maintenance until a problem arises. With a little time, maintenance, and effort, you can ensure that the cistern will function well in the years to come. Regular inspections, cleanings, and small adjustments can go a long way in preventing leaks, improving efficiency, and extending the life of your toilet system. In case of serious issues, it is best to call a professional plumber. Choosing durable and reliable products from premium providers, such as Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, can also make everyday care easier and provide better long-term performance.