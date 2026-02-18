Class X Mathematics exam paper analysis: Difference noted between standard and basic papers

The Class 10 Mathematics examinations (Standard and Basic) were conducted smoothly, with students generally appearing well prepared. However, a noticeable difference emerged in student perception and performance between the two levels of the examination, analysed by Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

The Mathematics (Standard) paper was observed to be balanced and well structured, covering all prescribed topics with an appropriate distribution of weightage across the syllabus.

Case study–based questions were closely aligned with NCERT concepts, enabling students to apply their conceptual understanding effectively.

Multiple-choice questions were framed to accommodate varying levels of difficulty, offering students reasonable opportunities to score. The overall length of the paper was manageable, allowing most candidates to complete the examination within the allotted time.

In contrast, the Mathematics (Basic) paper was perceived as relatively more demanding, particularly due to its length and the extensive calculations required in several sections.

Students reported that certain questions, especially graph-based problems, required additional time and careful computation, making the paper appear more challenging than expected for the Basic level.

Overall, the Standard paper was widely considered student-friendly and balanced, whereas the Basic paper was viewed as comparatively tougher due to its calculation-intensive nature and time requirements, leading to differing student experiences across the two examination levels.