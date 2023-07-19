Clear Aligners: Answer to your perfect smile goals

Have you always dreamt of getting rid of your crooked teeth, but the lengthy procedures, unbearable pain of stainless-steel wires gnawing at your teeth and not to mention the total discomfort put you off from achieving your perfect smile?



Well! Here’s the good news. Clear Aligners - a wave of the magic wand and the perfect solution to achieve that radiant smile.

Clear aligners are transparent, plastic orthodontic devices used to fix crooked teeth. They are invisible, removable, flexible.

This novel orthodontic treatment straightens teeth without the use of metal braces. Clear Aligners is a series of custom-made clear braces that cover your teeth and gently pull them into the proper position over time.

Invisalign, is one of the companies that manufactures Clear Aligners. It has incorporated state of the art technology by developing a new software for ‘inface visualization’.

One may be curious of this truly innovative procedure. At first a 3D Scan of the teeth is done. The technology is so well advanced that the patient gets to virtually see the 3D progress and the final outcome on screen after the 3D scan.

Depending on the orthodontist’s instructions and treatment planning, a switch out of one set of aligners to a new set about once every week or two is suggested.

There are several other benefits apart from comfort and flexibility that clear aligner has to offer. Unlike conventional braces, Clear aligners does not need Lengthy procedure.

• Invisible appearance: They are less noticeable and can be hardly seen compared to the traditional metal braces.

• Comfort: Aligners are custom made to snugly fit your teeth and are made of smooth plastic.

• Improved cleanliness: Maintaining good oral hygiene is much easier with Aligners as they are removable. When you are ready to brush and floss your teeth just remove the aligner, clean your teeth, then pop them back in.

• Saves time: Clear aligners treatment period is less compared to the Normal metal braces with fewer dental visits.

• Safe and removable: Is your child or teen in sports or band? Aligners allow for a more comfortable experience without the scrapes other orthodontic options can cause.

• Eat whatever you want: Food restrictions are one of the worst parts about teeth straightening with many orthodontic options These issues are not a problem for clear aligners. You can remove the trays and eat whatever you want! One needs to stay committed, be compliant and must wear the aligners for 20 to 22 hours a day to get the maximum benefit.

(Ph: 9989075454, 04048516814, Mail: [email protected])