Comic Con India 2025-26 to Kick Off in Hyderabad with Grand Pop Culture Fest

The countdown has begun for India’s biggest pop culture celebration as Comic Con India gears up for its 13th edition. The 2025-26 season will launch in Hyderabad from October 31 to November 2, 2025, transforming the HITEX Exhibition Centre into a vibrant hub of creativity, imagination, and entertainment. This marks the first stop of a season-long journey that will travel across multiple Indian cities, bringing fans of all ages together in a shared celebration of everything they love about comics, gaming, anime, and more.

A Three-Day Pop Culture Extravaganza

Visitors can expect a packed three-day schedule filled with exciting attractions and activities. The event will feature elaborate cosplay competitions showcasing stunning creativity, exclusive merchandise launches for collectors and enthusiasts, immersive gaming zones with competitive esports battles, and anime screenings for fans of Japanese pop culture. Music lovers can enjoy live performances from bands and independent artists, while comedy fans can look forward to stand-up acts adding humour to the mix. Interactive panels will allow audiences to engage directly with creators, artists, and industry professionals, making the experience both entertaining and enriching.

Nationwide Tour After Hyderabad

Once Hyderabad wraps up its celebration, the Comic Con India team will take the magic on the road. The festival will tour several cities across the country, with each location offering a unique blend of activities tailored to match local interests while maintaining the high-energy atmosphere the event is known for. The nationwide schedule ensures that pop culture enthusiasts from different regions can join in the fun without having to travel far from home.

Record-Breaking Expectations

The Hyderabad edition in 2024 set a new benchmark by drawing more than 40,000 attendees, a testament to the city’s rapidly growing appetite for global pop culture. Organizers anticipate surpassing this milestone in 2025 with larger venues, more attractions, and an even broader mix of entertainment options. The lineup of activities is designed to keep visitors engaged throughout the event, from high-energy cosplay showcases to interactive gaming sessions and meet-and-greets with popular internet personalities and creators.

Why Hyderabad Leads the Season

Hyderabad has earned a reputation as one of India’s fastest-growing cultural and creative hubs. The city’s booming technology sector, youthful demographics, and enthusiasm for global trends make it an ideal launchpad for the 2025-26 Comic Con season. The local fan community’s passion for comics, gaming, and cosplay has consistently set the stage for record-breaking participation and lively engagement, ensuring the opening event will be nothing short of spectacular.

Ticket Information

Passes for the Hyderabad Comic Con 2025-26 are now available exclusively through the District app by Zomato. Early booking is encouraged, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly given the scale and anticipation surrounding this edition. With an unbeatable lineup of experiences, the Hyderabad event is set to be a memorable start to India’s biggest pop culture celebration of the year.