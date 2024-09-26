Confidence in Retaining Jobs among Professionals in Hyderabad Dips in FY 25 amidst Tech and AI Disruptions, Finds Great Learning

Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for higher education and professional training, has released the third edition of their ‘Upskilling Trends Report 2024- 25’. Basis a comprehensive study with over 1000 professionals across major sectors to unearth key trends influencing upskilling preferences of Indian professionals; the report aims to assist individuals and businesses in comprehending key trends that will impact jobs and prepare themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the report, 74% of professionals in Hyderabad report that advancements in technology and AI is impacting their current role, and 85% of professionals in the city believe that upskilling is critical to futureproofing their careers. 72% professionals from Hyderabad were confident about retaining their jobs in FY 24. The confidence in FY 25 dropped to 69% due to macroeconomic situations and widespread impact of tech and AI on the job market. To combat this, 86% of professionals in Hyderabad plan to invest in upskilling in FY25. Career growth remains the top motivator for professionals to upskill this year. While last year, professionals from Hyderabad prioritised Software Development followed by Digital Marketing, this year Artificial Intelligence is the top skills that professionals in the city plan to acquire in FY25.

Commenting on the report, Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder Great Learning, said, “Since last year, challenging economic conditions and an unstable geopolitical situation have made it difficult for many businesses to access capital and expand profitably. To stay competitive in this dynamic environment, continuous learning and upskilling are crucial to adapt and evolve. It is encouraging to see professionals adopting a proactive approach to navigate this disruption by acquiring specialized skills to meet evolving employer demands. Government initiatives aimed at promoting skill development have further amplified this awareness. Through the Upskilling Trends Report 2024-25, our objective is to help learners, professionals and companies with valuable insights, empowering them to strategize effectively for FY25."

As Hyderabad continues to evolve with technological advancements, these trends will play a crucial role in shaping the future workforce. With professionals eager to upskill and adapt to these changes, Hyderabad is poised to become a key hub for innovation and digital transformation in the years to come.