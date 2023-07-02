Cool down from summer heat in this National Ice Cream Month

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream! Butternut Crunch and Rocky Road, Napoleon and Caramel Swirl, there are hundreds of flavors of Ice Cream to sample and flavor, and the hot months of the year are perfect for indulging in this fantastic dairy delight.

Since childhood this treat has defined most of our lives, with the sound of the Ice Cream man driving down the street marking some of the best moments of our lives as we ran screaming down the sidewalk, money in hand, to catch him before they got away.

National Ice Cream Month has only one appropriate celebration, gorge yourself on Ice Cream at every opportunity! Ok, ok, moderation is necessary even during National Ice Cream Month, but there are a bunch of different ways you can enjoy this delicious treat. It goes great with a warm apple pie, and nothing compliments a brownie better than vanilla ice cream. Maybe you prefer a nice scoop of strawberry doused in caramel topping, or that most amazing of all ice cream treats, the Ice Cream Taco!

You can even take the time to make your own ice cream during National Ice Cream Month and enjoy the fruits of your labor on a hot summer evening!