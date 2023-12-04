Creators may find it amusing, consequences saddening: Himanshi on deepfake videos

After a video of actress Rashmika Mandanna’s face was used in a deepfake video, conversations have been going on around the same. Actress and singer Himanshi Khurana, shares her thoughts on deep fakes, and said her concerns about such technologies.

Himanshi said: “Creating fake videos just for the sake of it can significantly impact someone’s mental health and tarnish their image. While the creators may find it amusing, the consequences are genuinely saddening. Even with widespread education, such videos continue to go viral, highlighting the need for awareness and responsible use of technology.”

“It’s disheartening to witness such incidents not only involving celebrities but also affecting ordinary individuals.”

Himanshi added: “Big celebrities’ videos become viral easily, such things are inappropriate and they get views because of such big celebrities.

“The technology is for good use to reach everyone and give something new for our future generation but we’re using it inappropriately which is not good. No one has the right to make such videos and get it viral.”

The actress said that due to societal judgements, women are more likely to become targets of something like a deepfake.

“Female actors are often more vulnerable to targeting due to a perceived fear that male actors might take decisive action if subjected to similar treatment.”

“This could be attributed to societal judgments, where women are seen as easier targets for online harassment, as their videos tend to go viral more frequently, making them more lucrative and susceptible to exploitation.”

She added that public figure’s information is more accessible and puts them at further risk: “Public figures are at greater risk because their images, contact information, and email addresses are easily accessible, making them targets. Because of their widespread recognition, exploiting a famous personality by spreading their videos can easily lead to viral content.”