D(ad)-Day calls for Sweet Celebration

1. Father's Day Special - 70% Ganache Chocolate Cigar - Make this Father's Day truly memorable with our exclusive 70% Ganache Chocolate Cigar! Crafted with the finest dark chocolate and filled with decadent ganache, this cigar is not just a treat; it's a tribute to the remarkable dads who make our world extraordinary. Celebrate Dad's unwavering love and strength with a gift as exceptional as he is. #DadsTheWorld

Available at -

https://smoor.in/collections/fathers-day-special/products/fathers-day-special-70-ganache-chocolate-cigar?variant=42579432571017

MRP - 295/-

2. Father's Day Special - Bourbon Shots - Celebrate Father’s Day with a unique treat that captures the spirit of the occasion. Our Bourbon Shots feature plump raisins coated in rich, dark choco-goodness, infused with a non-alcoholic whiskey flavor. This delicious treat is perfect for honoring the special man in our lives. #DadsTheWorld

Available at - https://smoor.in/collections/fathers-day-special/products/fathers-day-special-bourbon-shots?variant=42579479724169

MRP - 375/-

3. Father's Day Special - Celebration Box - Make Dad's day extra special with our Celebration Box, featuring three delightful choco roses and one indulgent choco-bar. It's a small token of appreciation for the man who means the world to you—your Dad. #DadsTheWorld

Available at - https://smoor.in/collections/fathers-day-special/products/fathers-day-special-celebration-box?variant=42579544146057

MRP - 350/-

4. Father's Day Special - Chocolate Mocha Almond Cake - Indulge in our exquisite Chocolate Mocha Almond Cake, a tribute to the world's greatest dad. Crafted with layers of decadent chocolate sponge soaked in aromatic coffee, embraced by luxurious Belgian ganache and smooth coffee mascarpone cream. Topped with almond crunch and dark chocolate, each bite is a celebration of Dad's unparalleled presence in our lives. This Father's Day, treat him to a slice of love and appreciation because Dad truly is the world. #DadsTheWorld

Available at - https://smoor.in/collections/fathers-day-special/products/fathers-day-special-chocolate-mocha-almond-cake?variant=42579643236489

MRP- 1000/-