Daksha Nagarkar launches Amjad Habib Salon

Celebrity hair stylist Amjad Habib launched his latest Premium Salon in Alkapur, Hyderabad, with actress Daksha Nagarkar gracing the grand opening on July 27, 2025.

Backed by a century-long legacy, the salon offers expert haircare, premium products, and cutting-edge beauty trends. With over 3.5 lakh trained professionals and a commitment to social impact, Amjad Habib continues to empower through education and employment.

The brand now invites franchise partners across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offering 360°operational support and a trusted name in hairstyling excellence.