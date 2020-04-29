Dancers go online to fight coronavirus

Dance is expressing happy and joyous moments by moving and shaking body and tapping feet rhythmically to the tunes of music. It is part of millions of individuals of our country who resort to dancing for celebrating joyous moments.

With gatherings banned and celebrations put on hold during lockdown, the professionals are finding out various innovative methods to make the International Dance Day a special one and not to miss the fun moment.

Many have taken up learning different dance steps online as part of celebrating the joy of expression, whereas a few others are planning to put up online dancing shows.

Also, some dance groups are celebrating the day by depicting the goddess killing the devil which has been named as Coronavirus.

With different perspectives of celebrations being presented, lets here what the dancers have to say...