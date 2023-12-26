Dattatreya Jayanti 2023: Unveiling Rituals, Date, Significance, and Beyond

On the auspicious occasion of Dattatreya Jayanti, devotees celebrate the embodiment of divine knowledge, Lord Dattatreya, who is revered as a guru to seekers of truth. This festival, falling on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Margashira (November-December) in the Hindu calendar, holds great significance. This year, Dattatreya Jayanti is observed on December 26.

Devotees express their deep devotion and gratitude to Lord Dattatreya through acts of charity, meditation, and selfless service. Special prayers, rituals, and celebrations mark this day as devotees visit temples dedicated to the deity, perform pujas, recite hymns, and seek blessings for spiritual well-being.

Lord Dattatreya, depicted with six arms and three heads, is worshiped in his child form during this festival. In states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, dedicated temples celebrate Dattatreya Jayanti with enthusiasm and grandeur.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2023 date and timings:

• Date: December 26, 2023

• Purnima Tithi Begins: December 26, 2023, at 05:46 AM

• Full moon date ends: December 27, 2023, at 06:02 AM

The Story:

The origin of Dattatreya traces back to the devoted sage Atri and his wife Anasuya. Their unwavering devotion to the trinity—Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva—led them to a unique test. The trinity appeared as wandering mendicants and requested Anasuya to serve them food in the nude. Anasuya, upholding her duty and devotion, prayed to her inner strength and transformed the trinity into infants, breastfeeding them without hesitation.

Impressed by her purity and devotion, the trinity revealed their true forms and granted Anasuya a boon. She asked them to be born as her children, and in a miraculous union, they combined their energies to be born as Dattatreya, the son of Atri and Anasuya.

Dattatreya, embodying the qualities of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, became a wandering sage with three heads and six arms. Revered as a Guru and an embodiment of the ultimate reality, Dattatreya signifies the oneness of existence.

Puja Vidhi:

To tread the path of righteousness, devotees worship idols of Lord Dattatreya in homes and temples. Bhajans and devotional songs fill the air as people immerse themselves in the celebration. Some also read the Avadhut Gita and the Jivanmukta Gita, which contain the purported words of the Lord. Dattatreya's teachings emphasize the oneness of all existence, the importance of self-realization, and the path to spiritual wisdom.