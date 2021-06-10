Decorate your home budget friendly

Home is where the heart is and decorating it is a real bliss! Whether it is about decorating the corner of your space or redoing the wall part, few additions can make a house feel like a home. Along with major furniture pieces, the little things matter too. So, is your home due for a quick design update? Here are some home decor ideas by interior designer Michelle Williamson, to deck up your home on a low budget. Let's move around every corner of your home to decorate.



Living Room

Cushion Covers

When it comes to the living room, the first thing that takes the limelight is the sofa set. And, directly or indirectly cushion covers have a relation with your sofa set. There's nothing as quick as redoing your home space with cushion covers. It has the power to instantly uplift the aura of your space and draws colours to the room. Whether square, triangle or rectangular, you can add cushion covers of different varieties available online of any colour you want.

Wall Arts

An empty wall in living room doesn't work anymore. Make your wall exciting with a picture-perfect wall art. The options are tremendous; you can choose based on the style of your living room. For an example, Wooden Wall Mask or marble segments in this can really make a statement.

Carpets and Rug

Floor art also adds a new look to your room. There are a variety of designs in rugs and carpets to dive for. Along with providing the furnishing to your floor, it ties the entire look of your home. Abstract multicolour rugs these days can be your go-to option for a trendy home deck up.

Wall Clocks

As all the living room moments are precious, wall clocks in this case, are here to remind you that time is precious too. Look for a wall clock that doubles as artwork for the perfect makeover. The textured analog wall clock or a metal one these days can fit your requirements right.