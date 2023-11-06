Designer Sabyasachi is trolled for a new campaign, Internet users criticize the designs and models

Sabyasachi is one of the most revered designers not only in India but also internationally. Over the years, thanks to his phenomenal work, he has garnered recognition and praise from all over. However, the images from his latest photo shoot for a bridal campaign are not going down well with Internet users and not only that, they are not liking his campaign designs at all either.

A couple of days before, Sabyasachi took to his official social media pages and shared images of his 'HERITAGE BRIDAL 2023' collection. However, instead of receiving praise, this time he is being subjected to intense trolling for the designs and the type of expressions that the models had in the photo shoot.

In case, you have missed out on the images, check them out here-







Internet users on all social networks describe the models' expressions as extremely unpleasant. While some shared the post and wrote, “It's great to see #sabyasachi come out with a mourning fashion line,” other comments read, “I say even mannequins would do a better job. “They look like Egyptian mummies resurrected from the dead.” People on the internet wondered aloud why these models were so unhappy even after wearing such phenomenally made sarees.







To #Sabyasachi trending: I say even mannequins would do a better job. These look like Egyptian mummies resurrected from the dead. pic.twitter.com/vE67UW6Ku7 — Sweta@sdj (@swetasdj) November 6, 2023



Many social media users are also unhappy with the fact that Sabyasachi did not allow these sarees to be styled with bindis and believe that if the models had worn bindis they would have definitely looked better.



Fashion enthusiasts on social media platforms ask the star designer why he chose a poor quality fabric for a bridal collection and also share their opinions on the saree designs.





Being Dukhi Aatma on this app, I think the mukherjee man, was trying his hand at funeral clothing or tervi ki sadiyaan type gimmick.



revolutionary ,i tell you.#sabyasachi — D - Dukhi Aatma 😷😔 (@_setoodeh) November 6, 2023

There has been no comment yet from Sabyasachi.