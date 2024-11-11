Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Auspicious Wedding Dates for the Upcoming Season

The wedding season in Hindu tradition kicks off with Dev Uthani Ekadashi on November 12, marking the end of the four-month period known as Chaturmas, during which Lord Vishnu is believed to be in a divine rest. As he awakens, auspicious events like weddings resume, bringing blessings and prosperity. This auspicious start is expected to fill markets with vibrancy, as couples and families prepare for celebrations.

Importance of Muhurat in Hindu Weddings

In Sanatan Dharma, the timing of weddings is considered sacred, with astrologers identifying specific "muhurats" or auspicious times to ensure blessings on the couple’s new life together. Families often consult astrologers to find the most favourable dates before finalizing wedding plans, and Dev Uthani Ekadashi traditionally marks the beginning of this season for nuptials.

Wedding Season Brings Market Buzz and High Demand

Following Diwali, markets are bustling with activity. Shoppers are filling streets in places like Barmer, where women eagerly purchase sarees, lehengas, and jewellery, while families of the bride and groom buy cars and electronics for the celebration. The demand for confectioners, priests, and decorators has surged, and venues like dharamshalas, banquet halls, and farmhouses are seeing advance bookings for wedding festivities.

Key Wedding Dates in the Upcoming Months

As the wedding season unfolds, several auspicious dates have been marked by astrologers. These dates are believed to be particularly favourable for weddings and related ceremonies:

• November: 16, 17, 18, 22–26

• December: 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15

• January: 16–22, 24, 26, 27

• February: 2, 3, 7, 8, 12, 16, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25

• March: 1, 2, 6

These dates align with Sanatan Dharma's spiritual traditions, offering couples the blessings of prosperity and happiness.